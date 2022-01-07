NSAV AND VAGABOND ANNOUNCE 2022 ROADMAP FOR THEIR PARTNERSHIP

London, England, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company and Vagabond Solutions, a Blockchain-as-a-Service platform https://vagabondapp.io/ , today announced their roadmap for 2022 to differentiate themselves in the competitive platform landscape. NSAV’s announced 50% acquisition of Vagabond Solutions LLC. at the end of 2021 extends NSAVs ecosystem and enables the Company to deliver world-class platform services such as Decentralized Cloud Services and on Demand Decentralized Apps integrated in the Vagabond infrastructure. The Vagabond token (VGO) has seen a significant appreciation over the past three weeks. The VGO token will go public on January 15, 2022.

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/vagabond/

The NSAV-Vagabond partnership will also focus on the joint development of Metaverse E-Sport Games, NFT driven E-commerce, Sustainable Blockchain-Solutions and Payment Services. As part of this partnership, we will help to educate on the benefits of blockchain and showcase the advancements of these technologies to the middle markets and enterprises.

Vagabond is currently conducting an Initial Capital Offering (ICO) which will end on the 14th of January. The sale of the Vagabond token (VGO) payable with Fiat will commence on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST and run for 5 days until January 14, 2022. 5 million VGO tokens have been allocated for the public sale at 0.5 USD. NSAV encourages all shareholders to keep an eye out on the Company's twitter page https://twitter.com/nsavtech for more on this exciting opportunity.

https://vagabondapp.io/ico

Navid Kiani Larijana, Managing Partner of Vagabond stated, “Vagabond endeavors to share its expertise in cutting-edge technology in decentralized cloud and enterprise intelligence with NSAV to co-design and co-market innovative Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions.”

Dr. Thomas Riegler, Vagabond CEO and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “Both companies set a strong and complementary combination to spearhead the future Digital Economy trends and set a benchmark for blockchain business services.”

Story continues

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “This is truly a game-changing partnership for NSAV, which feels appropriate given 2022 is set to be the year of Decentralized Platforms. The opportunities Vagabond can bring to strengthen the relationship between us, and our clients is incredibly exciting, and we`re immensely proud to have Vagabond join us on this journey.”

About Vagabond:

Vagabond is a Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform that enables businesses to implement the benefits of Blockchain into their operations. We see a significant market potential that addresses the most notable challenges companies face in deploying blockchain solutions - the cost and time of implementation and adoption. Vagabond sets to build its community for individuals and supports users to experiment, learn or run their dApps (e.g. NFT Marketplace) based on the Vagabond platform. Vagabond’s primary strengths are predefined processes and modules that the user can use and adapt without writing a single line of source code.

For further information, please contact Vagabond at hello@vagabondapp.io

The Vagabond Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/Vagabondappio

The Vagabond corporate website can be accessed at https://vagabondapp.io/

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAVDEX 2 Exchange website can be accessed at https://nsavdex.io/

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

The NSAVDEX Telegram account can be accessed at https://t.me/NSAVDEXorg

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com



