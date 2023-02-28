NSC hires COO and makes three further senior appointments

The new hires are designed to bolster NSC's expertise within the IT service space, drive market presence and strengthen existing vendor partnerships

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing strategy to further expand its customer base in the IT Services market, NSC , has made a number of significant senior appointments across its business.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Gavin Bounds, who has over 30 years of experience working across EMEA and APAC, and held a number of roles including COO of Fujitsu's multi-billion EMEIA and Americas regions, joins the world's largest independently owned IT services company to lead NSC's global delivery teams and play a key role in shaping the future direction of the company.

Gavin will be supported by Keith Whitehead, who has joined NSC as Head of Logistics and will be responsible for NSC's Global Logistics, providing end-to-end services for the entire technology asset lifecycle – critical in this period of supply chain constraints and significant product shortages.

Yaseen Khan, CEO, NSC said of the new hires, "As we continue to expand our Global footprint and meet the evolving needs of our clients, I believe that, with these new appointments, we are well positioned to be the leading Global supplier of IT services. Legacy technology support will continue to be a huge part of NSC's business and we are well positioned to bridge the current supply shortages with a team of expert networking global engineers and a large pool of hardware to deliver some fantastic growth in the coming years."

The new hires follow last year's appointment of Alex Tatham as Global Head of Clients and Marketing. He will be supported by Jon Francis, who joins as Vendor Alliance & Marketing Director to assist in establishing NSC as the partner of choice for global enterprise services and technology sourcing. In addition, Derek Watkins has joined the business as EMEA Sales Director who will join the Sales Executive team to drive NSC's sales across EMEA.

About NSC Global

NSC Global , the pre-eminent global supplier of commodity IT Services, partnering with world-class organisations to deliver unrivalled agility and service excellence. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in London, we operate in over 180 countries with a network of 4,500+ Partner Resources across the globe. NSC is helping lead its customers in the Software-Defined Digital Revolution among many other services. Learn more here: NSC Global - Home

