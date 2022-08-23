NSCA (National Systems Contractors Association) and Questex’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) Announce Partnership for DSE 2022

Questex LLC

As the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry, the NSCA will bring insightful education to DSE

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces that NSCA ( National Systems Contractors Association ) will join the conference as an industry association partner. DSE takes place November 17-19, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



NSCA is a powerful advocate for all who work in the integration industry, including systems contractors/integrators, product manufacturers, consultants, sales representatives, architects, specifying engineers and other allied professionals.

“We are delighted to welcome NSCA as an industry association partner of Digital Signage Experience 2022,” said Marian Sandberg, VP/Market Leader for DSE. “NSCA members are increasingly involved in digital signage. Both the conference program and expo floor will provide education and inspiration for their members to help achieve excellence in all aspects of their work.”

As part of the agreement, the NSCA will provide an educational session in the expo hall that will be available to all attendees. Members of the NSCA will receive special discounts for passes to the conference program as well as other association benefits to exhibit.

“As a part of our commitment to raise the level of competency in the industry through regular educational programs, we are excited to be collaborating with Digital Signage Experience,” said Mike Abernathy, NSCA’s director of business resources. “We are pleased to provide our members with this opportunity to explore and discuss the future of visual display solutions, entertainment production technology, and experiential events.”

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com Early registration is open until September 5, 2022. For additional information about NSCA and member benefits, visit www.nsca.org.

