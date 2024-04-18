After NSE, BSE cautions investors on CEO's deepfake videos

By Jayshree P Upadhyay

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's BSE became the latest victim of deepfakes after a morphed video clip of the stock exchange's CEO giving investment and stock advice surfaced on a social media platform.

"It has come to our notice that some fake, unauthorized and fraudulent videos and audios created through innovative and ingenious technology impersonating Sundaramanan Ramamurthy are being circulated," BSE said.

NSE, India's largest stock exchange, also issued a warning last week against deepfakes of its chief executive giving stock recommendations.

BSE said the exchange would take all possible steps to prevent misrepresentation and that its employees are not permitted to recommend or promote any stocks.

Late last year, the Indian government directed social media platforms to repeatedly remind users that local laws prohibit them from posting deepfakes and content that spreads misinformation.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay; Editing by Anil D'Silva)