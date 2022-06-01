U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

nShift launches Webshipper in the Netherlands and Belgium for greater delivery speed and choice

·3 min read

- The launch will enable small and medium-sized online shops to deliver better customer service and build loyalty with an off-the-shelf solution

- E-commerce shipping platform offers deep integrations with leading online stores and marketplaces, and choice of hundreds of carriers

TILBURG, Netherlands, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, today announces the addition of Webshipper, a leading SaaS-based shipping platform for e-commerce, to its services in the Netherlands and Belgium.

(PRNewsfoto/Webshipper)
(PRNewsfoto/Webshipper)

This will enable small and medium-sized online retailers to quickly and easily connect their webshop or marketplace to hundreds of carriers and ship products worldwide, with no need for coding skills or experience. By automating their delivery process, they will be able to give their customers a better experience, building more loyalty and incremental revenue.

Webshipper creates access to hundreds of carriers worldwide. This gives e-commerce providers and their customers the flexibility to choose the shipping options which suit them best.

It also integrates easily with popular online stores including Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Ecwid, Lightspeed and marketplaces like Bol.com. This means retailers can import orders from the store of their choice and switch between carriers to give their customers the best shipping options for every parcel.

In addition, retailers can automate their shipping flow and ship products faster than ever by printing shipping labels in bulk and scanning and shipping orders in seconds.

The Webshipper service provides a range of additional benefits, including:

  • Display the best delivery options with Dynamic Checkout

  • Connect your e-commerce platform or marketplace and import orders in no time

  • Spend less time on returns with the automated return portal

  • Design an automated booking flow and print shipping labels automatically

  • Reporting options

"Webshipper is a SaaS all-in-one modern shipping solution for small and medium-sized online retailers. It is a Shipping Platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce platforms with shipping carriers and allows users to automate all order and shipping handling aspects," says Sarah Engholm Madsen, Product Manager Webshipper.

"We support all the leading e-commerce, ERP, and WMS platforms through standardized plugins. The users can easily connect to multiple carriers and ship globally. Quickly adjust to new demands or markets by adding an unlimited number of carriers and services with a few clicks. With our in app guidance customers can do their own basic setup in less than five minutes."

Webshipper is available online and is due to be rolled out across the whole Benelux region in the coming months.

For more information, visit the Webshipper website.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

About Webshipper

Webshipper ApS is a Denmark-based software company that automates shipping and logistics for more than 5000 European e-commerce businesses by connecting leading e-commerce platforms to an extensive library of carriers across borders. The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Thomas Andersen and is today merged with the shipping software conglomerate nShift.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830420/Webshipper_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nshift-launches-webshipper-in-the-netherlands-and-belgium-for-greater-delivery-speed-and-choice-301558818.html

SOURCE Webshipper

