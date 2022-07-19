U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,842.00
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,092.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,919.75
    +12.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.40
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.16
    +0.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0095 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.40
    +1.17 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2009
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7190
    -0.4030 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,767.04
    -506.70 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.86
    +18.67 (+3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.39
    -40.85 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

nShift to roll out its consumer order tracking app across the Nordics

·3 min read

Post-purchase app slashes customer-service costs and allows retailers to own the journey from purchase to delivery

OSLO, Norway, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, today announces the upcoming launch of its consumer order tracking app, known as Mina Paket in Sweden, across all of the Nordics.

nShift Logo
nShift Logo

 

The nShift app consolidates information on a consumer's orders into a single app, regardless of the retailer or carrier used. Its easy delivery tracking allows customers to follow orders from the moment they're despatched to the moment they arrive at their front door, receiving push notifications at each stage of their journey.

Retailers and e-commerce sites will benefit from this consolidation of delivery information.  It will improve the customer experience overall.  nShift data also shows that "where is my order?" calls drop significantly when a retailer's customers use the nShift app.  This can reduce customer service costs by an average of 30%.

By using the nShift app, retailers and e-commerce sites can offer a branded experience to their customers. They can add their logo, color scheme, and typeface to all relevant tracking information within the nShift app. They can also make unique offers to encourage repeat visits to their site.

Notifications also include a link back to the retailer's site should a customer require help or information on returns. Furthermore, customers can give instant feedback upon delivery, providing retailers with insight into their delivery experience and how it could be improved.

Some 3.3m consumers have already downloaded the app.  As a result, they receive proactive tracking updates and an enhanced post-purchase experience.  By engaging with the app, the retailer can build greater brand loyalty and open up new marketing opportunities at a time when their customers are most invested in their brand.

"The nShift app is part of nShift's ever-evolving post-purchase suite of tools which will add value to online stores by helping them improve their customer journey," says Sean Sherwin-Smith, post purchase product director at nShift.  "Rather than handing a customer over to a carrier at the point of purchase, it allows retailers to stay with them throughout the whole journey, from sale to delivery – with the option to brand the experience if they choose."

Integration with the nShift app is simple.  Retailers who currently use nShift products to produce shipments don't need to do anything at all, while others can automatically import shipment data directly into the app.

"The nShift app offers convenience and control," says Erik Åslund, product owner at nShift. "Consumers enjoy the convenience of having everything in one place.  There's no need to scroll through emails or revisit different retailers' websites.  And they have control of all their deliveries, through a single app.  In turn, by providing that level of convenience and control, and by owning the whole experience, retailers will benefit from greater loyalty and insight into their customers' behavior."

The nShift app is currently used by a number of organizations in the Nordics including Swedish online pharmacy Apotea, which manages over a million parcels each month on the app.

Apotea is one of the Nordic region's largest e-retailers. Apotea.se is Sweden's first online pharmacy with a complete assortment of both prescription and non-prescription medicines and a wide range of other health related products. Apotea has long been a leader in the development of consumer-driven logistics and has been named e-retailer of the year for several years in a row.

Pär Svärdson CEO and founder of Apotea, said "My Parcels give us valuable information about how our customers experience our deliveries and overall service."

The nShift app is a great communication channel also for carriers as it allows for direct and secure communication with receivers, electronic identification for pickup, avoiding SMS fees and enabling direct feedback capture.

For consumers across the Nordics, the nShift app is already available as "Mina Paket" or "Pakitet" for free of charge download via Google Play or Apple Appstore.

If you are a merchant or carrier in the Nordics looking for a new or alternative way to communicate with your customers and want to be part of this launch then get in touch with us.

 

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries a year. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nshift-to-roll-out-its-consumer-order-tracking-app-across-the-nordics-301588091.html

SOURCE nShift

