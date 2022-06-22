U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

nShift teams up with Wolt to enable deliveries in under 30 minutes

·3 min read

New collaboration to speed up "instant deliveries" across the Nordics

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online shops across the Nordics will now find it easier than ever to access fast-delivery services, thanks to a new collaboration between nShift, the global leaders in delivery management software and Wolt, the leading local commerce platform.  The new partnership will enable local retailers to deliver in less than 30 minutes.

(PRNewsfoto/nShift)
(PRNewsfoto/nShift)

Access to "quick commerce" or "Q-Commerce" delivery services is increasingly crucial to online shops.  According to Bain & company's recent 2022 Retail M&A report, the demand from customers for "near-immediate convenience" from retailers is here to stay.  The report also predicts that this demand for quick convenience will expand across product types and customer segments.

In order to build and maintain an advantage, online shops committed to serving their local or regional area must be able to compete with the big, global players.  This means offering better and faster deliveries.  As a result of the new collaboration, Wolt's on-demand services will be made available to customers in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden and beyond through nShift's delivery management platform.  nShift's solutions enabled the shipping of approximately 439 million parcels in 2021 in the Nordics, and the numbers are growing rapidly.  A considerable proportion of online stores in the Nordics are already using delivery management systems developed by nShift.

Wolt's mission has always been to help merchants make additional sales. With speed of delivery mattering more to customers than ever, this partnership with nShift will mean that Wolt can offer their wide range of local logistics technologies to many more merchants.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said: "Recent years have transformed what shoppers demand from the e-com experience. For many, speed is of the essence.  Consumers expect to have what they want, when they want it.

"This collaboration marks the coming together of two world leaders in delivery technology.  By working together, Wolt and nShift will enable local retailers to offer deliveries in less than 30 minutes and compete with the global players."

Patrick Dümer, Global Head of Wolt Drive at Wolt, said: "We are incredibly excited to start partnering with nShift, bringing together the two leading players in the Nordics to offer an unmatched delivery experience to online shoppers.  Having successfully delivered millions of orders we know that people value speed, reliability and convenience.  With this partnership we will now be able to provide this experience to even more people that shop online."

About Wolt

Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to you. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions, as well as operates its own grocery stores under the brand Wolt Market. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. DoorDash operates in 27 countries today, 23 of which are with the Wolt product and brand.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions, enabling the frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments a year across 190 countries.  With 25 years of industry experience through merged companies Unifaun, Consignor, Transsmart, and Webshipper, the company has grown and developed with and for the needs of optimising delivery management. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

