U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.50
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,750.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,876.75
    +13.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.40
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.13
    +0.86 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6320
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,218.29
    -228.98 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.24
    +49.97 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

NSR’s Aero Satcom Report Sees Recovering IFC Market Generating $48 Billion through Decade

NSR
·3 min read
NSR
NSR

Accelerated Narrow-body Aircraft Terminal Installations and Domestic Travel Return, Drives IFC Market Recovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its 10th year, NSR’s Aeronautical Satcom Markets (AERO10) report finds a $48 billion+ cumulative revenue opportunity through the decade for both service providers and equipment vendors. Driven by accelerated installation of terminals on narrow-body aircraft and the rapid return of domestic travel, the IFC market sits positioned for recovery ahead of a rebound in aviation traffic.

The installed base for VSAT terminals, both business and commercial aviation, is set to reach approx. 16,750 units by 2025, exceeding 40,000 units through the end of 2031. Overall, demand for HTS capacity in both GEO and Non-GEO orbits reaching an aggregate of 1,000 Gpbs by 2031, presents a $3.8 billion annual revenue opportunity for satellite operators.

Despite current COVID-19 headwinds, the installed base for widebeam satellite and high throughput satellite (HTS) terminals onboard aircraft grew by 19.3% year-on-year to over 10,000 units by the end of 2021. The market now sits solidly at a crossroads as airlines face critical decision making on their IFC strategy.

“IFC growth potential has never been in doubt,” notes report author Joseph Ibeh. “As airline operators return to the negotiation table, 2021 results confirm IFC constitutes an essential component of the modern-day passenger experience. Market stakeholder conversations are now dominated by trends on free Wi-Fi, the budget ceiling for IFC and the potential for Non-GEO solutions.”

A movement towards free Wi-Fi for passengers and IFC penetration in Asia suggests a market significantly untapped compared to the outlook for 2031. Capacity demand per aircraft is projected to skyrocket as improved connectivity experience and free Wi-Fi offering boost take rates through the decade.

Ibeh adds “Overall, IFC is definitely a mobility market worth watching as new and incumbent service providers compete to capture the market upside.”

About the Report

The 10th edition of NSR’s first-to-market Aeronautical Satcom Markets, (AERO10) report provides industry-leading assessment of the evolving aeronautical connectivity markets landscape. The report evaluates market opportunity by Segment, Capacity & Region for all stakeholders in the value chain. This 10th Edition report further assesses changing satellite operator and service provider dynamics following M&A activities and vertical integration trends. Aero10 offers readers a comprehensive exploration of the potential of Non-GEO solutions poised to serve the IFEC market.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies Mentioned in NSR’s AERO10:

Asiasat, Arabsat, ABS, Astronics, Airbus, AeroMexico, Amazon, Apple, American Airlines, ANA, Air France-KLM, Air Europa, Air eSurfing, APT Satellite, Avanti, Ball Aerospace, Boeing, British Airways, Collins Aerospace, China Satellite Communications, Delta Airlines, Echostar, Eutelsat, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, GoGo, Global Eagle, Gilat, GOL, Gulf Air, Gazprom Space Systems, Hanwha Phasor, Honeywell, Hispasat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, Iridium, Iberian Airlines, Isotropic Systems, ISRO, Jet Blue, LATAM, Lufthansa, NBN Australia, Netflix, Panasonic, Qest, RSCC, SatixFy, SES, SITAONAIR, SpaceX, Spirit Airlines, ST Engineering, Smartsky Networks, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Saudia Airlines, Telesat, Thaicom, Thinkom, Thales, Taqnia Space, Turksat, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, ViaSat, and Virgin Atlantic.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Press Contact:
Kristen Kloster-Grady
NSR Marketing Director
KKloster@NSR.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grows

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Why Nio Is Counting on Europe for Growth

    Battery-electric cars accounted for nearly two-thirds of new passenger-car registrations in Norway last year.

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • Oil inches up as supply concerns weigh despite reserves release, Yemen truce

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices inched higher on Monday as worries about tight supply persisted even as investors eyed the release of supplies from strategic reserves from consuming nations and a truce in Yemen sparked hopes that supply issues in the Middle East could abate. The United Nations has brokered a two-month truce between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Iran for the first time in the seven-year conflict. "Still, the fragile detente does little to alleviate the absence of Russian oil," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management in a note.

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • Tesla unable to restart Shanghai production on Monday -internal memo

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has notified workers and suppliers that production at its Shanghai factory will not resume on Monday as it had hoped, according to an internal notice shared with Reuters. However, Monday production plans have now been cancelled, according to the notice, which did not elaborate on the reasons or say when the company expected activity to resume. Production at Tesla's Shanghai factory, which produces cars for the China market and is also a crucial export hub, has been halted since March 28 after the government launched a two-stage lockdown that started in areas east of the city's Huangpu River where the plant is located.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • European Gas Advances as EU Weighs New Sanctions Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe rose as supply fears intensified amid a push for further sanctions against Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsBenchmark futures rose as much as 7%. Some European Union me

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a growing shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russian industry, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • US small business owners are great! … except for the thousands who aren’t

    From flouting Covid rules to fraud to racism to underpaying employees, US figures reveal a rogues’ gallery A dentist in Wisconsin literally broke his patients’ teeth in order to submit false insurance claims. Photograph: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images We all know that our small business owners are the lifeblood of the US economy. There are approximately 30 million of us and we provide more than half of the jobs in this country. Everyone seems to love us. Politicians court us. Big brands tip their hat

  • How Social Security Works for the Self-Employed

    You still have to pay into Social Security if you're self-employed. But there are deductions to help lighten the tax burden.

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.