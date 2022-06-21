NSR’s Global Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Report Projects $633 Billion Market by 2031

NSR

NSR’s newest report forecasts 33,000+ satellites manufactured and launched in the next 10 years, primarily driven by non-GEO constellations.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Markets, 12th Edition sees global satellite manufacturing and launch market positioned to generate $633B through the next decade. Primarily driven by non-GEO constellations, 33,000+ satellites are projected to be manufactured and launched by 2031. With over 150 satellite constellations in various phases of funding and development, this segment is critical to the revenue picture for manufacturing & launch markets.



Crew & Cargo missions (transporting astronauts, supplies, and infrastructure) remain the cornerstone holding the largest market share – expected to generate $216 Billion through the decade. “However. commercialization activity is growing and diversifying, which can both challenge the market via competition, but also maintain revenue generation even during program slowdowns,” states report co-author Dallas Kasaboski.

“While the space industry continues to focus on decreasing launch prices enabling increasing access to space, satellite and space companies (established and start-ups) are looking at new opportunities provided by the lurking recession,” notes report co-author Hussain Bokhari.

With investment into Beyond Earth Orbit projects including lunar development, and interplanetary exploration missions, increasing numbers of emerging and established players eye new revenue opportunities further aiding market expansion.

Government and Military bodies also continue to make large investments in the market as government procurement demand across Earth Observation and Situational awareness creates a $190+ Billion revenue opportunity.

“Situational awareness grows, driven by monitoring of Geo-political conflicts and solution development for supply chain issues, while Earth Observation moves to address need for higher resolution data towards climate change related challenges,” adds report co-author Charlotte Van Camp.

With burgeoning demand, addressable market size and competitive developments, the industry is expanding its capabilities. Technological innovation, commercialization and the move to a customer needs focused market will shape long-term potential.

About the Report

NSR’s Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Markets, 12th Edition is the industry resource for the analysis of global demand for satellites of all mass ranges to be manufactured and launched through the decade. The report provides in depth information on macro and micro trends and variables affecting the state of the space manufacturing and launch industry over the next decade. GSMLM12 examines the near- and long-term potential for key markets, identifying evolving global trends and changing operator requirements to provide a comprehensive view of satellite & launch demand.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies, Organizations, and Investors Mentioned in NSR’s GSMLM12

