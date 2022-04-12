U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

NSR Satellite Backhaul Report Projects Market Entering Execution Phase with 12.9% YoY Revenue Growth

NSR
·3 min read
NSR
NSR

Market Scratching Surface of Opportunity with Total Unserved Addressable Market of 28.4 Tbps

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s newly released Wireless Backhaul via Satellite, 16th Edition finds the Wireless Backhaul via Satellite market entering a key period of execution with 12.9% YoY revenue growth ahead. Only just scratching the surface of opportunity, the segment targets a total unserved addressable market of 28.4 Tbps compared with today's total capacity demand of approx. 600 Gbps. Bridging the gap between current demand and this massive addressable market is essential to business plans across LEO, MEO and GEO satellites and in all regions.

“Opportunity is increasing after years focused on business model testing and breaking MNOs' outdated negative perceptions towards satellite,” notes report author Lluc Palerm. “Entering the execution stage of the growth cycle, market “big questions” now shift towards funding 'infrastructure-as-a-service' business models and streamlining ultra-rural operations.”

While shipping delays, ecosystem development, and COVID-19 headwinds affected market players, growth potential is significant as Satellite Backhaul continues to push through challenges, consolidating as a key vertical for Satcom growth.

Overall, a value chain transformation is in progress as Satellite Operators move downstream, sometimes through acquisitions or investments like Intelsat/AMN, or the latest Hispasat/Axess, but also service providers acquiring their own capacity like PDI/Astranis or Andesat/Astranis. As market evolution continues, partnership with the right ecosystem will be key for survival.

For Equipment vendors, a defining era for future opportunity development is underway with new technology requirements derived from virtualization, MEF/5G-orchestration and Multi-Orbit architectures. Bandwidth requirements are set to catapult with early 5G trials in developed markets, 4G finally taking off in Africa and expansion continuing in other emerging regions.

Palerm concludes, “Backhaul is one of the pillars for satcom growth, and opportunities generated through the value chain are hard to ignore. Players that navigate market headwinds well are set to optimize performance in this skyrocketing segment.

About the Report

NSR’s Wireless Backhaul via Satellite, 16th Edition (WBS16) is the industry-leading analysis of 3 key market segments: Mobile Wireless Backhaul, Trunking and Hybrid Networks. Assessing the installed base of sites in seven different regional markets, WBS16 investigates the trends and developments impacting market growth, capacity, and equipment revenues. Beyond classic C-, Ku- and Ka-band FSS capacity, the report forecasts use of High Throughput Satellites (HTS), segmented by band (C-, Ku- & Ka-bands) for GEO-HTS systems, assessing the impact of Non-GEO HTS constellations in the Backhaul markets.

For additional information on this report, including a full table of contents, list of exhibits and executive summary, please visit www.nsr.com or call NSR at +1-617-674-7743.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s WBS16

ABS, Africa Mobile Networks, Altice, Amazon, Andesat, Antrix/ISRO, APT Satellite, ArabSat, AsiaSat, AT&T, Avanti Communications, Axess, Broadpeak, China Satcom, Claro, Comtech, EE, Digicel, Entel, Ericsson, Eutelsat, Facebook, Gazprom Space Systems, Gilat, Globe Telecom, Hispasat, Huawei, Hughes, ST Engineering iDirect, Intelsat, IP.ACCESS, Kacific, KDDI, MEASAT, MTN, NBN, Neotion, Nokia, Novelsat, NuRAN, O3b, OneWeb, Optus, Orange, Parallel Wireless, Quadrille, Reliance Jio, SES, SKY Perfect JSAT, Softbank, Spacecom, Spacebridge, Starlink, Speedcast, Sprint, Star One, Talia, Telefonica, Telenor, Telesat, Thaicom, TIM, T-Mobile, UHP, Verizon, ViaSat, Vodacom, Vodafone, Xiplink, YahSat, and ZTE.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors, NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage and anticipation of trends with a high degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Contact us at info@nsr.com to discuss how we can assist your business.

Press Contact:
Kristen Kloster-Grady
NSR Marketing Director
KKloster@NSR.com


    Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a provider of monitoring and security solutions, announced recently that tech stalwart Microsoft is expanding its partnership with the company -- a big stamp of approval of Datadog's growing capabilities. Datadog has been delivering great results since going public in September 2019, but many investors are still fretting over the company's high valuation and have avoided investing in Datadog. Datadog, with its growing suite of monitoring and security products, provides early warning signs and key insights to detect and proactively address potential technology problems that may otherwise lead to business disruptions.