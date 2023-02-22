U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,997.58
    +0.24 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,158.72
    +29.13 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,503.50
    +11.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.49
    +8.27 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    -1.99 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    -0.23 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9060
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6850
    -0.2330 (-0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,755.44
    -639.34 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.58
    -9.05 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.03
    -48.72 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

NSSA Occasional Paper "Redesigning Space Forces for Deterrence and Warfighting"

·2 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Security Space Association's Moorman Center for Space Studies announced the launch of its new Occasional Paper series with the publication of a scholarly paper by Marc Berkowitz entitled "Redesigning Space Forces for Deterrence and Warfighting".

(PRNewsfoto/National Security Space Associa)
(PRNewsfoto/National Security Space Associa)

According to Chair of the Moorman Center Chris Williams, "This insightful paper places necessary emphasis on 'getting force design right'.  Force design analyses are used to justify major national security space system acquisition, programmatic and budgetary decisions.  Therefore, it behooves U.S. leaders to ensure that proper metrics are used to judge various force design options – and Marc's paper shows the way.  This is required reading for those interested in assuring America's national security space dominance in the face of rapidly growing space threats."

Berkowitz argues that future space forces must be structured and postured to complicate an adversary's risk calculus, present a difficult targeting challenge, and enable forces to evade, operate through, degrade gracefully, and prevent attack to enable deterrence by both denial and punishment as well as warfighting across the conflict spectrum.  His recommendations for redesigning space forces include:

(1)  Implementing a hybrid design approach that proliferates the number of assets in constellations and overall mission capabilities; diversifies the mix of dedicated national security and contributing commercial and international assets, orbital regimes, spacecraft sizes, passive and active countermeasures, and communications paths; and distributes mission value across orbits, spectrum, hosts, and geography.
(2)  Integrating combinations of passive and active countermeasures into a layered, dynamic, defense-in-depth that will limit damage, delay, or disrupt an attack or compel the adversary to expend a disproportionate amount of scarce resources executing the attack.
(3)  Fielding a mix of sufficiently resilient, protected, defended, and lethal capabilities that can maintain working control over key orbits and lines of communication during conflict.
(4)  Acknowledging the existence of most space force assets for shaping, pre-war deterrence, and reassurance while concealing the existence of selected capabilities until necessary to reveal them for intra-war deterrence, surprise, escalation control, or operational advantage.
(5)  Rapidly adopting new concepts and tactics enabled by emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing, and directed energy.

This timely and informative paper – and the establishment of the Occasional Series – reflects the Moorman Center's continuing commitment to timely and insightful analysis of national security space topics.  Below is the link to the paper.

https://www.nssaspace.org/_files/ugd/d945b8_7a56e68cca37437fad732360e9914d49.pdf

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nssa-occasional-paper-redesigning-space-forces-for-deterrence-and-warfighting-301753320.html

SOURCE National Security Space Association

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Calls Putin’s Treaty Halt ‘Big Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin had made a “big mistake” in suspending a landmark nuclear treaty as he met in Warsaw with eastern European leaders who have offered staunch support for Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Treasury deputy: Russia sanctions are degrading its military

    American and allied sanctions and export controls are constraining Russia’s ability to wage war on Ukraine by degrading its military, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday, adding that more sanctions will be imposed on the Kremlin in the coming days. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington that as the war on Ukraine nears the one-year mark, U.S. sanctions are effectively resulting in military losses for Russia by straining its military machine. Russia is the world’s second-largest arms producer after the United States, but Adeyemo asserted that “today, Russia can’t produce enough arms to meet their basic needs and to be a supplier to the countries that rely on them.”

  • The Chinese scientist jailed for gene-editing babies is trying to launch a comeback after receiving Hong Kong’s Top Talent visa

    Hong Kong's visa scheme for top talent has attracted an infamous applicant: He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who controversially edited human embryos in 2018.

  • U.S. vs. China: How Nuclear Capabilities Stack Up Across Land, Sea and Air

    After decades of lagging behind the U.S., China has been expanding its nuclear force on land, at sea and in the air. Here’s how Beijing is developing its atomic capabilities to try to close the gap with Washington. Illustration: Jacob Reynolds

  • Japanese startup unveils balloon flight space viewing tours

    A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth. Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket. “It’s safe, economical and gentle for people,” Iwaya told reporters.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 1 year ago boosted defense stocks. This new global arms race won’t stop there.

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, country after country has come to realize this: spending on national defense must increase. With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s defiant speech on Tuesday — in which he blamed the war on the West — there’s no reason for the global arms spree that we have seen over the past 12 months to slow. Most of all, there is China, whose belligerence and rapid military buildup — at sea, in space, and in the cyber- and artificial intelligence arenas — make it a major threat to stability across a wide arc of East Asia and the South Pacific, from Japan and South Korea to the Philippines and Australia.

  • Russia’s War Machine Tested by Rift Between Military, Wagner Group

    The paramilitary unit’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has increasingly been sidelined as Moscow recalibrates its war effort.

  • Analysis-How a U.S. budget dispute imperils funding for Taiwan weapons

    U.S. congressional efforts to counter China's military threats toward Taiwan could stumble over a problem much closer to home: partisan battles in Washington imperiling billions of dollars in security assistance for the self-governed island. Last year, both the Senate and House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly for a defense policy bill authorizing up to $10 billion in security assistance and fast-tracked weapons procurement for Taiwan. An appropriations bill passed in late December included only loans for Taiwan that must be paid back within 12 years, not the grant plan, alarming some members of Congress who fear it will delay money Taiwan needs urgently to prepare for any attack by China.

  • Elon Musk is winning the space race

    It’s been a big few days for cognitive dissonance in the weird and wonderful world of Elon Musk. The Sunday before last, the techno-preneur shared a box at the Super Bowl with Rupert Murdoch, the living embodiment of the mainstream media that Twitter’s new boss constantly rails against from his public pulpit.

  • Transocean (RIG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Transocean (RIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -157.89% and 0.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 39.22% and 99.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s bold tax hike to shore up Social Security

    We are entering into what could be a prolonged battle over the future of Social Security and Medicare.

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.73% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.