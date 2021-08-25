U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,353.25
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -13.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.30
    +0.15 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.2530 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,453.14
    -1,768.59 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.05
    -61.66 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.78
    +15.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

NSSLGlobal and Telesat Announce Strategic Co-operation Agreement for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telesat Canada
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OTTAWA and SURREY, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSSLGlobal, a leading independent service provider of satellite communications to the government and maritime industry and Telesat, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, have today signed a long-term strategic co-operation agreement to collaborate on the commercial and technical aspects of Telesat’s new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, Telesat Lightspeed, initially consisting of a global mesh network of 298 state-of the-art LEO satellites that are seamlessly integrated with on-ground data networks. Telesat Lightspeed will be the world’s most advanced LEO network, optimized to serve the critical connectivity requirements of enterprise, government and mobility customers.

The agreement will include the integration of Telesat Lightspeed services into NSSLGlobal’s value-added network, providing an expanded service portfolio that delivers increased performance, flexibility and resiliency for customers. As a key commercial launch partner, NSSLGlobal will provide a European end-user testing and trials facility for Telesat Lightspeed services at its UK Headquarters. From this facility, NSSLGlobal will support Telesat with service testing, performance validation and customer onboarding to the Telesat Lightspeed network, and also conduct field testing of user terminals from a range of providers. NSSLGlobal intends to market Telesat Lightspeed services into the European Defence and Maritime markets.

Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO NSSLGlobal, said: “We have been working in close cooperation with Telesat for many years and on Telesat Lightspeed since 2019, including live demonstrations for key customers, and we are delighted to formally expand our partnership. Telesat Lightspeed will be a game-changer for our long-standing customers who demand the most reliable, cutting-edge technologies on the market. It is the only LEO satellite constellation offering that has been specifically designed first and foremost for mobility customers on land, sea and air. As cloud-based services become ever more prevalent within our customers’ networks, it is vital that we are able to support these latency-sensitive applications whilst continuing to guarantee our government and maritime customers the highest levels of security, support and the value-added services that they have come to expect from NSSLGlobal.”

“The Telesat Lightspeed network will deliver the global, secure, resilient, and low-latency connectivity that NSSLGlobal’s blue-chip maritime and government customers demand for their next-generation applications,” said Tom Eaton, Telesat’s Vice President of International Sales. “With NSSLGlobal’s customer-centric service approach, we’re honored to expand our long-standing partnership to jointly bring unrivalled capabilities and cost economics to the market.”

NSSLGlobal is ready to demonstrate the capability supported by Telesat at its UK Headquarters to customers wishing to see how Telesat Lightspeed can transform satellite connectivity. Please contact marketing@nsslglobal.com to find out more.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

About NSSLGlobal

NSSLGlobal Group is a leading independent provider of satellite communications and IT solutions with innovation and customer service at the core of its DNA. With over 50 years of experience in the government and maritime mobility markets, NSSLGlobal provides best-in-class satellite solutions working in partnership with some of the largest MSS and VSAT satellite operators.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company employs 230+ staff worldwide and has offices across Germany, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Israel, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.

NSSLGlobal Technologies, its technical and engineering Research and Development division based in Norway is focussed on developing and delivering market competitive satellite-based solutions for IPTV products and VSAT technology including Hubs and VSAT modems for mobility and fixed applications globally.

NSSLGlobal has strong values and is committed to working ethically, with integrity and always lawfully wherever it operates and with everyone it does business with. It is certified to Information Security Management Systems 27001:2013, Quality Management 9001:2015, Environmental Management 14001:2015, Health and Safety management 45001:2018 and 44001:2017 Collaborative Business Relationships. www.nsslglobal.com

Media contacts:

Telesat
Lynette Simmons
info@telesat.com
+1 613 748 8729

NSSLGlobal
Jana Cave-Ayland / Tanvir Ahmed
Berkeley Communications
NSSLGlobal@berkeleypr.com
+44 (0)1189 09 09 09

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words “can”, "will", or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Telesat Canada's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in Telesat Canada’s Quarterly Report on Form 6-K for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation, the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum, volatility in exchange rates, risks and expense associated with becoming a publicly listed company the ability to expand our existing satellite utilization and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesat's beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. Here’s What It’s Doing Today.

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend kings with over 2% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Kings with Over 2% Yield. Dividends have long been among the most attractive incentives some stocks may have to […]

  • Bitcoin’s price struggles for momentum but 'bullish rally on the horizon'

    Mega-investor interest suggests a bullish rally to record-high prices is on the horizon, according to crypto observers.