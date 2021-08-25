NSSLGlobal and Telesat Announce Strategic Co-operation Agreement for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network

OTTAWA and SURREY, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSSLGlobal, a leading independent service provider of satellite communications to the government and maritime industry and Telesat, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, have today signed a long-term strategic co-operation agreement to collaborate on the commercial and technical aspects of Telesat’s new Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, Telesat Lightspeed, initially consisting of a global mesh network of 298 state-of the-art LEO satellites that are seamlessly integrated with on-ground data networks. Telesat Lightspeed will be the world’s most advanced LEO network, optimized to serve the critical connectivity requirements of enterprise, government and mobility customers.



The agreement will include the integration of Telesat Lightspeed services into NSSLGlobal’s value-added network, providing an expanded service portfolio that delivers increased performance, flexibility and resiliency for customers. As a key commercial launch partner, NSSLGlobal will provide a European end-user testing and trials facility for Telesat Lightspeed services at its UK Headquarters. From this facility, NSSLGlobal will support Telesat with service testing, performance validation and customer onboarding to the Telesat Lightspeed network, and also conduct field testing of user terminals from a range of providers. NSSLGlobal intends to market Telesat Lightspeed services into the European Defence and Maritime markets.

Sally-Anne Ray, Group CEO NSSLGlobal, said: “We have been working in close cooperation with Telesat for many years and on Telesat Lightspeed since 2019, including live demonstrations for key customers, and we are delighted to formally expand our partnership. Telesat Lightspeed will be a game-changer for our long-standing customers who demand the most reliable, cutting-edge technologies on the market. It is the only LEO satellite constellation offering that has been specifically designed first and foremost for mobility customers on land, sea and air. As cloud-based services become ever more prevalent within our customers’ networks, it is vital that we are able to support these latency-sensitive applications whilst continuing to guarantee our government and maritime customers the highest levels of security, support and the value-added services that they have come to expect from NSSLGlobal.”

“The Telesat Lightspeed network will deliver the global, secure, resilient, and low-latency connectivity that NSSLGlobal’s blue-chip maritime and government customers demand for their next-generation applications,” said Tom Eaton, Telesat’s Vice President of International Sales. “With NSSLGlobal’s customer-centric service approach, we’re honored to expand our long-standing partnership to jointly bring unrivalled capabilities and cost economics to the market.”

NSSLGlobal is ready to demonstrate the capability supported by Telesat at its UK Headquarters to customers wishing to see how Telesat Lightspeed can transform satellite connectivity. Please contact marketing@nsslglobal.com to find out more.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

About NSSLGlobal

NSSLGlobal Group is a leading independent provider of satellite communications and IT solutions with innovation and customer service at the core of its DNA. With over 50 years of experience in the government and maritime mobility markets, NSSLGlobal provides best-in-class satellite solutions working in partnership with some of the largest MSS and VSAT satellite operators.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company employs 230+ staff worldwide and has offices across Germany, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Israel, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.

NSSLGlobal Technologies, its technical and engineering Research and Development division based in Norway is focussed on developing and delivering market competitive satellite-based solutions for IPTV products and VSAT technology including Hubs and VSAT modems for mobility and fixed applications globally.

NSSLGlobal has strong values and is committed to working ethically, with integrity and always lawfully wherever it operates and with everyone it does business with. It is certified to Information Security Management Systems 27001:2013, Quality Management 9001:2015, Environmental Management 14001:2015, Health and Safety management 45001:2018 and 44001:2017 Collaborative Business Relationships. www.nsslglobal.com

