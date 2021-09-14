U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,645.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.75
    +29.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.00
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,226.32
    +2,078.71 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.76
    +42.03 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,470.28
    -199.82 (-0.65%)
     

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

·1 min read

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSTS Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Delaware corporation and proposed holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the conversion of North Shore MHC, a federally chartered mutual holding company, into the stock form of organization. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are expected to be offered by NSTS Bancorp, Inc., which will become the holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings upon completion of the conversion.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company will act as financial advisor in connection with NSTS Bancorp's stock offering and assist in the marketing of NSTS Bancorp's common stock. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to the proposed initial public offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect NSTS Bancorp, Inc.'s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and actual results of operations may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsts-bancorp-inc-initial-public-offering-of-common-stock-301376987.html

SOURCE NSTS Bancorp, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Grow up' -Newsom blasts election fraud claims

    California voters on Tuesday (September 14) were deciding whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state.Newsom - a first-term governor and former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor - is fighting for his political future in only the second gubernatorial recall election in state history in 55 attempts. The latest opinion polls show him favored to retain his job.Mail-in voting began nearly a month ago, with in-person voting taking place on Tuesday and the polls closing at 8 p.m. PDT, or 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT).

  • Asia Stocks Fall; Treasuries Stay Higher After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday amid growth concerns while Treasuries retained gains in the wake of inflation data that signaled flexibility for the Federal Reserve over when to start tapering stimulus.Shares retreated in Japan and Australia, but edged higher in South Korea. U.S. futures rose. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined overnight. The 10-year Treasury yield remained below 1.3%, narrowing the yield gap between short- and longer-maturity U.S. debt. Bonds in Australia and N

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Proposed Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program. Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. It was the 12th straight year that the company has boosted its quarterly payout following its September board meeting.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • ARK Invest's Wood expects market rotation back to growth stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest on Tuesday reiterated her call that slowing economic activity in the United States will bolster growth stocks. Wood cited disappointing job growth in August and weakening consumer price index figures as signs that the U.S. economy will grow at a pace slower than many on Wall Street expected at the start of the year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Mid-Caps Are Powering Higher Tuesday

    The stock market has seen some turbulence lately, and earlier in the week, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) got left behind in a powerful rally. Investors are always watching the latest news from their favorite companies to see how their businesses are doing. On Tuesday, investors got charged up about strong results from FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), while contracting-services review specialist Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) gave an upbeat assessment of its business prospects.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Semper Vic Partners LP, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.0% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 5.1% and 8.6% return respectively […]

  • When Should You Buy General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

    General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to...

  • Comcast Stock Falls As Chief Financial Officer Signals Broadband Slowdown

    Comcast stock fell after its CFO signaled that broadband subscriber growth will slow after being a bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Why Comcast Stock Just Crashed 5%

    Don't look now, but shares of cable TV and internet-giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) just shorted out, crashing 5.4% through 11:15 a.m. EDT -- and it has only itself to blame. More precisely, it has CFO Michael Cavanagh to blame. Speaking at an investor conference this morning, Cavanagh revealed that Comcast is looking to "trend in line for third quarter net adds with historical averages for third quarter, but ... be behind the third quarter 2019, which was a record third quarter," reports TheFly.com today.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Profits are Understated and the Company has Room for New Growth

    The market for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) shares didn't move much after it posted weak earnings recently, but seems to be currently entering a bear run. When faced with uncertainty, it is always good to return to the fundamentals and see the performance and future growth capabilities of the company.

  • Market Recap: Tuesday, September 14

    Stocks ended lower on Tuesday to wipe out earlier gains as traders digested a new print on consumer inflation. Chris Retzler, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Portfolio Manager&nbsp;and Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.