NSX Insiders Added AU$2.4m Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in NSX Limited (ASX:NSX). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

NSX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Giles for AU$1.8m worth of shares, at about AU$0.045 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.047 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While NSX insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of NSX

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. NSX insiders own about AU$6.5m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NSX Insiders?

The fact that there have been no NSX insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think NSX insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that NSX has 5 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

