NTFN, Inc. and Essential Mortgage Announce Joint Venture

NTFN, Inc.
·1 min read

The two companies announce that they have entered into an agreement to create a synergistic partnership

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTFN, Inc., a national leader in residential mortgage lending, and Essential Mortgage Company, a Louisiana-based lender that has been in business since 1998 as the mortgage affiliate for Latter & Blum, the Gulf South’s top residential real estate brokerage, recently announced that they have entered into an agreement to create a synergistic partnership that will guide homebuyers through a streamlined mortgage process. The joint venture will operate under ‘Essential Mortgage Partners’ and will be led by mortgage lending industry veteran Kevin McKeough, President.

“Essential Mortgage is an esteemed lender in the Southern mortgage marketplace with high producing loan officers and consistently satisfied clients,” stated Murdock Richard, CEO/owner of NTFN, Inc. “We are pleased to join together with an organization that commits to excellence and has strong community ties.”

One of the most important benefits of the joint venture is that Essential Mortgage Partners can close loans quickly and efficiently. The production teams are thrilled about this endeavor because of the expanded product offering their agents, homebuyers, and business partners expect, as well as a brand-new responsive website.

“I’m excited and honored to be part of this new chapter in the 23-year history of Essential Mortgage. Our objective is to position Essential Mortgage to better support Latter & Blum and the multi-state markets we are looking to serve,” said Mr. McKeough.

Essential Mortgage Senior Loan Officer Tracy West, NMLS #81286, expressed her excitement about the announcement stating, “We will be stronger together!”

For more information about Essential Mortgage Partners, please visit www.essentialmtg.com.

Contact:
Anisa Johnson
Premier Nationwide Lending
6201 W. Plano Parkway
Plano Tx, 75093
972-398-0905
https://loansbypremier.com


