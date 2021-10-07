nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Seasoned SaaS Marketing Leader

Cheryl Alden to serve as Chief Marketing Officer for nThrive

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive announces the appointment of Cheryl Alden as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 25 years in enterprise software marketing, she has spent the last two decades leading global marketing teams with a focus on developing high-impact marketing and brand strategies to drive growth, improve the customer experience and optimize enterprise value.

nThrive logo

In her new role, Cheryl is responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans that will elevate nThrive's brand position and strengthen the company's go-to-market capabilities across their portfolio of revenue cycle solutions. Prior to nThrive, Cheryl most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at PointClickCare, where she successfully implemented marketing strategies that helped transform the company from start-up to category leader in cloud-based software for post-acute healthcare.

"We are very excited to have Cheryl join the executive leadership team with her focus on working with high potential companies looking to take their marketing to the next level," said Hemant Goel, CEO, nThrive. "In addition to her skills, Cheryl also embodies the culture of nThrive. She will be an incredible leader for this team and a great partner as we move forward towards continued growth in our marketing organization."

Cheryl shared her enthusiasm, "I am excited to join the team at nThrive in their mission to remove unnecessary waste and revenue leakage in healthcare. I believe we are uniquely positioned to impact better financial health outcomes for providers and payors, and empower a high quality, sustainable healthcare system for patients. Healthcare has seen much change in recent years and it's great to be part of a team working to solve its most critical challenges."

About nThrive

With more than 30 years' experience, nThrive provides leading healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning and robotic process automation, data and analytics and education software solutions to more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems in all 50 states.

