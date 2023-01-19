U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.23
    -28.63 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,090.65
    -206.31 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.01
    -99.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.46
    -27.91 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    +0.82 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    +13.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4040
    +0.0290 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5450
    -0.2050 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,876.25
    -54.58 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.41
    +1.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,755.55
    -75.15 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

NTN Automation Launches Linear Motion Configurator, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

·3 min read

Linear motion supplier now provides on-demand access for customers to find and configure linear motion products online.

CINCINNATI and FRANKLIN, Wis., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear motion supplier NTN Automation has recently launched an all-new configurator within their NTN Americas website. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the engineering tool provides on-demand access for engineers to find, configure and download the NTN Automation product they need for their design. This service will enable NTN Automation's audience to quickly access CAD product data for use within their projects.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions)
(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions)

"Our goal is to be easy to do business with," Jim Mangan, Vice President of NTN Automation, said.

A trusted supplier to a broad selection of industries, NTN Automation is bolstering their reputation by simplifying the process of accessing CAD product data.

"Our goal is to be easy to do business with," Jim Mangan, Vice President of NTN Automation, said. "We work with engineering and maintenance staff at manufacturers every day. We want to make it easier for them to review and download data for any product available."

The tool delivers configured product information in more than 150 native and neutral formats, including configured PDF datasheets.

"This capability is not just for engineers," Alexis Kalpedis, Industrial Automation Marketing Communications Manager at NTN Automation, added. "We're delivering interactive PDF datasheets to enable purchasing departments to see exactly what product they are getting for every configuration. This includes product specs and a 3D model that they can view inside of the PDF. No CAD required."

NTN automation is best known for their product availability, quick ship programs, and application expertise.

"This new feature will help us build upon some of our key differentiators and help our customers quickly find the right product for their project," Kalpedis said. "If customers need more help, our application team can guide them through the process. When they are happy with the product, they can download it any time of day. It's all about getting customers what they need as quickly as possible."

About NTN Automation

NTN Automation provides custom-engineered, turn-key automation solutions to meet the unique needs of our customers' applications. Our linear motion solutions consist of linear axis, profile rails and runner blocks, ball screws, ball bushings and shafting, linear actuators all backed by over 100 years of engineering expertise.

We offer one of the most expansive selections of automation solutions on the market today thanks to our automation engineering team's continuous work to design products that meet the specific requirements of our customers.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries

CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck
Director of Marketing
400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301
Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone:  513-453-0453
Fax: 513-453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com
www.partsolutions.com
@partsolutions

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntn-automation-launches-linear-motion-configurator-built-by-cadenas-partsolutions-301725355.html

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Stock Is Down 25% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    On Jan. 3, 2022, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock reached an all-time high of $180.73 after a nearly two-year period where the tech industry flourished. Here's why the sell-off makes now an excellent time to buy Apple stock. Production capacity has returned to 90%, Apple made plans to leave China entirely in the coming years, and Foxconn announced it would expand to Southeast Asia this year.

  • Apple wants to control everything from its chips to screens

    Apple is working to design everything from its processors to its displays. It could cut costs and bring about new designs.

  • In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

    This personal electronics device company pursues expensive, complex initiatives to improve its competitive positioning.

  • Is the Intel and Nvidia Team Up a Game Changer for Intel Stock?

    This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

    Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google in October to make a series of changes, such as refraining from agreements that ensure exclusivity of its search services and mandatory pre-installation of its apps. It also told Google to allow third-party app stores to be housed within its Play Store.

  • Video game developer Unity Software cuts hundreds of jobs

    The company's sports and live entertainment division is being closed while the rest of the cuts are largely in administrative areas such as security and marketing.

  • Apple to Expand Smart-Home Lineup, Taking On Amazon and Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is working on a slate of devices aimed at challenging Amazon.com Inc. and Google in the smart-home market, including new displays and a faster TV set-top box, after relaunching its larger HomePod speaker.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include G

  • DigitalOcean Makes a Genius Acquisition

    One of the mundane but crucial tasks for every developer is properly handling backups. Cloud providers have outages, and data is sometimes lost. If that data is important to a developer's application -- say, a mission-critical database -- a lack of backups will be an unmitigated disaster.

  • Apple launches major security updates around the world

    Apple has launched its recent major security updates to the whole world. Apple has long offered a range of protections on its devices, including security features that can lock up and even wipe an iPhone if someone is trying to access data. As such, Apple will now offer a new tool called “Advanced Data Protection”, which will secure iCloud backups with end-to-end encryption so that it can only be read by people’s own trusted devices.

  • Dating app Hinge tests with $60 per month premium tier, Tinder considers $500 version of app

    Hinge will test a $60 premium tier for "highly motivated daters" while Tinder is reportedly testing interest in a $500 version of its app.

  • Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Builds 50MW Additional Mining Capacity at Georgia Site

    The mining firm will increase its computing power by 25% to 34% after the site goes online.

  • 2 Rebounding Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have already notched double-digit gains this year, but Wall Street analysts see even bigger returns on the horizon.

  • Why Apple’s Mac Pricing Is Bad For Customers—and Bad for Business

    Apple's new Mac mini and MacBook Pro laptops are another reminder that the company often prioritizes profit margins over customers.

  • The Cloud Slowdown Is Crushing Western Digital

    While hard drives have been largely supplanted in the PC market by speedier solid-state drives (SSDs), the decades-old storage technology still has its place. The cloud-computing market is one area where hard drives are still widely used. While Amazon doesn't disclose information on what hardware it uses, hard drives are almost certainly used for data that doesn't need to be accessed quickly.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Motorola Solutions, Juniper Networks and Comtech Telecommunications

    Motorola Solutions, Juniper Networks and Comtech Telecommunications are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article

  • Microsoft, Amazon Set to Erase 28,000 Jobs as Tech Slump Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., two of the world’s biggest companies, began cutting a total of 28,000 jobs on Wednesday in a post-pandemic reckoning that has left almost no tech name unscathed.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Beh

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Rollout, Cloud Transition

    Pent-up demand for advanced networking architecture for increased broadband usage despite adverse macroeconomic environment and supply-chain disruptions is driving the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry. MSI, CMTL and JNPR are well-positioned to thrive despite the near-term challenges.

  • SHIB Is a Favorite Holding Among New Crypto Wallets, Nansen Shows

    The meme coin is the most popular non-stablecoin asset for newly funded wallets.

  • Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs. Atlanta could be affected

    Microsoft Corp. is reportedly planning to cut jobs including in engineering divisions. While the quantity isn’t known, it could be larger than previous cuts undergone at the company this past year.