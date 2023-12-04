NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NTPM Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = RM8.9m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM479m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Therefore, NTPM Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Household Products industry average of 8.5%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured NTPM Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of NTPM Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.5% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on NTPM Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 45%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 1.5%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that NTPM Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 12% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

NTPM Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

