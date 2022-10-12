U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,595.61
    +6.77 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,359.93
    +120.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,437.83
    +11.64 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,681.48
    -11.44 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.43
    -1.92 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.80
    -9.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.99
    -0.50 (-2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9330
    -0.0060 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1082
    +0.0107 (+0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9500
    +1.1510 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,111.41
    -11.72 (-0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.84
    +1.12 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,838.11
    -47.12 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Ntropy raises cash to normalize and classify transaction data

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Ntropy, a company offering an API that enriches transaction data for financial services businesses, today announced that it raised $11 million in a Series A round led by Lakestar with participation from QED Investors and January Investors. CEO Nare Vardanyan says that the funding will be put toward growing the company's team, specifically in the areas of market, product and engineering.

Ntropy was co-founded by Vardanyan and Ilia Zintchenko, who started working together on ideas for the service 2018 and launched it in 2020. Zintchenko previously co-founded Mindi, a workload management system for data centers, while Vardanyan was an investor at AI seed, a London-based venture firm focusing on AI and machine learning startups.

With Ntropy, Vardanyan and Zintchenko aim to cut down on the time and resources needed for fintech companies like Wayflyer, Teampay, Belvo and Monarch (all of which are Ntropy customers) to contextualize and normalize financial transactions. Normally, fintechs have to create a source of truth for transactions manually, building rules or models to classify and act on merchant, category and memo data and maintain and update those rules and models. Ntropy attempts to automate aspects of this with natural language processing technologies.

Ntropy
Ntropy

Image Credits: Ntropy

"Solving a legacy problem, such as financial transaction standardization and contextualization, we are using some of the latest machine learning techniques," Vardanyan told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Our pipeline combines ground truth from expert humans, global merchant databases, search engines and language models trained on a condensed version of the web to process banking data across four different continents and six-plus different languages."

Vardanyan claims that all this translates to more approvals for loans and mortgages, truly automated accounting and faster payments.

"Despite incumbents such as Visa and Mastercard and next-generation fintechs like Dave or Cashapp, processing hundreds of millions of transactions in-house is an unsolved problem," she continued. "The intelligence layer on top of banking data is an emerging category and we are first movers."

There don't appear to be many competitors in the transaction enrichment space yet, although Vardanyan says that several are brewing (without naming names). Ntropy is leveraging this pole position to secure strategic partnerships, including -- and notably -- with Plaid as their partner for business and international transaction enrichment. (Ntropy joined Plaid's solution partner program earlier this year.)

"We’re a company born during the pandemic, and raised our seed funding right in the midst of some of the worst markets in the last ten years until now when we closed our Series A," Vardanyan said. "The timing has made fundraising more challenging. However, it's also a proof point and vote of confidence for having assembled one of the strongest machine learning teams in financial services and seeing increasing amounts of organic demand from the market. The slowdown will affect our thinking around gross margins and burn rate, just like any other company, as well as decisions around prioritizing enterprise earlier in the lifecycle versus the long tail of VC-backed startups that has been a natural ramp when we just launched and works great in a booming environment."

Ntropy has 21 employees currently and plans to hire nine by the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • India to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in phones

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's government will push Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritise rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the recently launched high-speed service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Oct. 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight.

  • For All You Value Stock Fishermen, 2 New Species to Catch

    A company must have a current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) of at least 2.0. Currently yielding 3.4%, its shares are down 9% year to date and have fallen 25% since topping out at $22 in early August.

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    SQM (SQM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Hot Inflation Data; Fed Minutes Up Next; PepsiCo Jumps On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday on hot inflation data. Minutes from Federal Reserve's policy meeting are due out today.

  • 14 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is feeling the reverberations of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. As of October 10, the […]

  • Jim Cramer Says Stocks Will Climb Once Fed Signals Shift; Here Are 2 Names to Watch

    Inflation is high, the Fed is aggressively hiking interest rates, and the markets keep testing their lows for the year. The rest of this week will see several key monthly reports, including the consumer price index, or the inflation report, on Thursday. Currently, inflation is up 8.3% since last year, and economists are expecting that number to decline to 8.1%. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, is finding a silver lining in the current situation, telling investors, “

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Grow by 20 Times by 2030

    This beaten-down pot stock has a real shot at delivering 2,000% plus returns by the end of the decade.

  • Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) closed the most recent trading day at $22.78, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Here are two excellent companies to consider: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). U.K.-based AstraZeneca has a rich and diversified lineup of drugs. The company's best-selling therapeutic area is oncology.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

    Amid a brutal bear market in tech stocks, looking for "supercharged" stocks became more difficult. Many formerly high-growth stocks have slowed down considerably as consumers use electronic devices and the internet less with the end of lockdowns. Since these growth tech stocks sell at a significant discount to their pandemic highs, it points to potentially lucrative opportunities in Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS).

  • Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks

    These stocks pay at different intervals and collectively can ensure you're collecting a dividend payment each month.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $35.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) is a web development platform that enables users to create websites and provides customers with over 1,000 tools to optimize them. While it never seemed to reach quite the level of notoriety as competitor Shopify, Wix is another e-commerce stock that has given investors great returns over the last few years.

  • Dow edges up despite higher-than-expected inflation data

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, as the Wall Street attempts to snap its 5-day losing streak.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.99, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session.

  • Why MongoDB, Fastly, and CrowdStrike Dropped Today

    As of 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of cloud computing companies MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are down 2.6% and 5.5%, respectively. Cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) is sinking as well -- down 4.9%. In comments on the U.S. economy yesterday, JPM CEO Jamie Dimon predicted that a recession could arrive within the next "six to nine months."

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • 10 Fallen Growth Stocks Will Make You Up To 113% Richer, Analysts Say

    Seeing S&P 500 growth stocks implode is tough to watch, unless you're ready to spot a buy point.