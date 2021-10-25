U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.44
    +23.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,747.13
    +70.11 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,237.59
    +147.39 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,313.63
    +22.36 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.66
    +0.21 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0230 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,068.06
    +2,948.44 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.13
    +1,265.45 (+521.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

NTSB chair calls on Elon Musk to change design of Tesla Autopilot

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has called on Tesla to change the design of its advanced driver assistance system to ensure it cannot be misused by drivers, according to a letter sent to the company's CEO Elon Musk.

The letter, which TechCrunch has viewed, expressed concern that Tesla has yet to implement two safety recommendations that the NTSB issued more than four years ago. The urgency to address those safety recommendations has increased now that Tesla is rolling out more automated driving functions through its so-called "Full Self-Driving" software beta.

"Our crash investigations involving your company's vehicles have clearly shown that the potential for misuse requires a system design change to ensure safety," Homendy wrote. Tesla has not responded to request for comment.

The NTSB can only make recommendations and does not have the authority to enforce existing laws or make policy.

While Homendy did thank Tesla for cooperating with NTSB investigators following various crashes and incidents that the agency has examined, she spent the bulk of the letter addressing her deep concerns on Tesla's inaction to "implement critical NTSB safety recommendations."

One excerpt:

You have stated that "safety is always the primary design requirement for a Tesla." Now that statement is undercut by the announcement that Tesla drivers can request access to "Full Self-Driving Beta technology," operational on both highways and city streets, without first addressing the very design shortcomings that allowed the fatal Williston, Delray Beach, and Mountain View crashes to occur.

If you are serious about putting safety front and center in Tesla vehicle design, I invite you to complete action on the safety recommendations we issued to you four years ago.

The NTSB has long advocated for implementation of myriad technologies to prevent tragedies and injuries and save lives on our nation's roads, but it's crucial that such technology is implemented with the safety of all road users foremost in mind. I look forward to receiving an update on our safety recommendations.

In 2017, NTSB issued two safety recommendations to the automaker based on its investigation of a fatal crash, in which Joshua Brown was killed when his Tesla Model S sedan struck a tractor-trailer that crossed his path. Tesla's advanced driver assistance system, known as Autopilot, was engaged at the time. The agency found that Brown was using Autopilot on roadways that the system was not designed to handle and that he went extended periods of time without having his hands on the wheel. Autopilot is not a hands-free system.

NTSB determined that Tesla's Autopilot system did not effectively monitor and respond to the driver's interaction with the steering wheel to ensure driver engagement. The agency recommended Tesla establish safeguards that would limit Autopilot to conditions for which they were designed and to develop ways to more "effectively sense the driver's level of engagement and alert the driver when engagement is lacking while automated vehicle control systems are in use."

Tesla has argued that operational design domain limits are not applicable for so-called Level 2 driver assist systems, such as Autopilot, because the driver determines the acceptable operating environment. Homendy pushed back on that argument in her email to Musk, noting that the agency's crash investigations have "clearly shown that the potential for misuse requires a system design change to ensure safety."

Homendy also noted that it sent five other automakers that have vehicles with Level 2 driving automation systems a recommendation to apply ways to engage and alert the driver. Those five manufacturers responded to NTSB and described the action they planned to take or were taking to better monitor a driver's level of engagement, according to Homendy's letter to Musk.

"Tesla is the only manufacturer that did not officially respond to us about the recommendation," she wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • NTSB chair wants Tesla to limit where Autopilot can operate

    The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is calling on Tesla to act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system can operate and to put a system in place to make sure drivers are paying attention. In a letter sent to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday, Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy says the electric vehicle maker has not responded to the agency's recommendations issued four years ago. Homendy also says company statements that safety is the primary design requirement for Tesla are undercut by the rollout of “Full Self-Driving” software to customers who test it on public roads.

  • Launch set for Colorado-born Orion capsule after NASA completes giant SLS moon rocket

    The Colorado-born Orion capsule and its "mega-Moon rocket" is fully built, heads to 2022 launch.

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Xpeng Soars Above Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped above a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • Tesla briefly hits $1 trillion market cap as shares rally to record high

    Tesla reached the $1 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time ever

  • Hertz Shares Gain on Tesla Order. Why the Deal Makes Sense for Both Companies.

    The move by Hertz Global Holdings to order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 has sent its shares surging and looks like a winning move for both companies. Hertz (ticker: HTZZ) will be able to expand what has been a constrained fleet size and will likely get premium rental prices for the desirable Teslas. For Tesla (TSLA), the order, the largest by a rental-car company, opens up a new market and will allow Hertz’s big customer base to try out a Tesla and potentially become buyers of the electric vehicles.

  • Tesla Raises Prices Again. Why It Isn’t an Issue for the EV Giant.

    Tesla boosts prices on its vehicles by as much as $5,000. Higher prices for EVs isn't Tesla's goal. So what gives?

  • Tesla Crosses $1 Trillion Market Cap Thanks to Hertz

    Hertz has ordered 100,000 Teslas---a significant amount given that the rental-car company has roughly 400,000 vehicles in its fleet.

  • Tesla sets sights on $1 trillion valuation after Hertz’s plan to buy 100,000 Tesla EVs

    Shares of Tesla Inc. shot up toward another record Monday, after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced plans to order 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles, as part of its goal to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America.

  • China’s Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Singapore(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021. Bloomberg News is republishing our in-depth look at Evergrande’s EV business after Chairman Hui Ka Ya

  • Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever EV purchases

    Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology. The purchase by one of the world's leading rental car companies reflects its confidence that electric vehicles are gaining acceptance with environmentally minded consumers as an alternative to vehicles powered by petroleum-burning internal combustion engines. In an interview with The Associated Press, Mark Fields, Hertz' interim CEO, said that Teslas are already arriving at the company's sites and should be available for rental starting in November.

  • Tesla Is the First U.S. Auto Maker With a $1 Trillion Market Cap

    Tesla's market valuation surged to $1 trillion in Monday trading. On Sunday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas lifted his Tesla price target to $1,200 a share from $900.

  • Lucid Air deliveries now underway

    Judging by the company's official Twitter account, it appears that deliveries for the Lucid Air Dream Edition are just getting underway. In the social media post, Lucid Air electric sedans all covered up in protective wrapping are sitting on a delivery truck, seemingly on their way to the driveways of waiting customers. Lucid plans to build 520 Air Dream Edition sedans, each spinning out a total of 1,080 horsepower, a range of 520 miles and carrying an asking price of $169,000.

  • Hertz reportedly orders 100,000 Teslas in the single largest EV purchase ever

    Tesla has just had a double-shot of good news on the sales front today.

  • Tesla Surpasses $1 Trillion in Market Value as Hertz Orders 100,000 Vehicles

    Hertz’s major bulk purchase could help Tesla get more of its cars into the hands of mainstream consumers. Tesla shares surged on the news.

  • Driving down the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys? What to know about your trip

    You’re on the Overseas Highway, the only stretch of pavement connecting the 120-mile island chain. Destination: Key West, where the mile marker zero sign signals the end of the road.

  • Toyota testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars

    Toyota said Monday it is testing hydrogen combustion engines in race cars as it works toward using the technology in commercial products.

  • Hertz to buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla

    Car rental company Hertz announced Monday it will purchase 100,000 Tesla Model 3s by the end of 2o22 and install thousands of chargers across the United States as part of the company's turn toward electric vehicles.Why it matters: It's a major purchase for Hertz, which filed for bankruptcy last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a major sale for Tesla, coming just after it reported its highest-ever quarterly profit despite global supply chain problems. Get market news worthy of your t

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • Investors look beyond chip dent to German car earnings

    German carmakers will reveal the extent of the dent a global chip shortage has made in their third quarter earnings over the next ten days, as investors fret over the next bump in the road. But as they find ways around the chip roadblock, analysts are focused on rapidly depleting supplies of magnesium, which automakers use in everything from gearboxes to seat frames and is particularly practical for electric vehicles. Daimler CEO Ola Kaellenius said last week that the company expected chip supply to stabilise in the fourth quarter, but warned a return to normality could take until 2023.