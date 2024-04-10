Advertisement
NTSB says Southwest engine cover loss caused by maintenance issue

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines plane flies over Nevada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the loss of an engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 on Sunday that fell off during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap was the result of a maintenance issue.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told reporters after a Senate hearing the airplane had been in for maintenance the night before the incident in which it lost the engine cowling.

The board opted not to open a formal investigation, Homendy added.

Southwest Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday and was towed to the gate.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

