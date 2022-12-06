U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,941.26
    -57.58 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,596.34
    -350.76 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,014.89
    -225.05 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    -27.65 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.47
    -2.46 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2136
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9340
    +0.2490 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,996.36
    +12.68 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.49
    -1.32 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

NTSCOM Selects Dubber for Unified Recording & Conversational Intelligence

·4 min read

  • NTSCOM launches Dubber for Microsoft Teams across its broad installed base

  • NTSCOM utilizing Dubber's existing integration for MS Teams via iPILOT, servicing enterprises in North America, EMEA and South East Asia

  • Dubber - a leading certified recording service for compliant call recording on Microsoft Teams - enables NTSCOM customers and its partners to switch on and deliver value immediately, with first significant large enterprise commencing deployment

  • Enhances Dubber's position as the supplier of choice for MS Teams via Service Providers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB), the leading conversational intelligence and unified recording platform for service providers and their customers globally, announced that it has signed an agreement with NTSCOM. NTSCOM is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and delivers services across the United States and internationally.

Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)
Dubber Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dubber)

Dubber will further elevate NTSCOM offerings to automate conversational intelligence and unified recording, extending its ability to bring innovative solutions to Microsoft Teams. With a broad installed base spanning government, education, and healthcare sectors - all heavily regulated industries - Dubber's compliant conversational intelligence will ensure regulatory mandates are met and the insights contained revealed.

Michael Abenhaim, Dubber SVP of Americas:

"Dubber's service, integrated with iPILOT, will be seamlessly provisioned with NTSCOM offerings and Microsoft Teams, enabling Dubber to be uniquely delivered as a service so that NTSCOM, its customers, and partners can switch on and deliver value immediately.

NTSCOM is an important component of our service provider partnership strategy and we aim to become a key attribute to their success.  By coming together, we provide the key value differentiation customers are looking for, and service providers require, to continue meeting the needs of the quickly evolving telecommunications landscape.  Everyone at Dubber and NTSCOM is very excited by this new partnership."

Aaron Barnes, NTSCOM CEO:

"We are thrilled to partner with Dubber as their solutions are a natural fit into our current offerings and are immediately available from our network. We have already commenced deploying Dubber services into major enterprise accounts such as TD SYNNEX and Konica Minolta.

While compliance recording and analytics are integral to furthering our customers' experience, we're equally excited about the opportunity to address the need for automated workflows and productivity based insights on Dubber. Adoption of the Dubber platform illustrates NTSCOM's commitment to delivering the best-in-industry solutions to enhance our customer experiences."

About NTSCOM:

NTSCOM was established in 1988, and now with over 200+ employees nationally and the #1 MSP for Nuwave's iPILOT, we are here to help enhance and contribute to the growth of the tech world in the best way possible. NTSCOM provides strategic consulting technology services and managed services to commercial, not-for-profit, and government organizations. Our risk mitigation and disaster recovery processes can mobilize the right people, with the right skills, to ensure organizations obtain long-term success with their technology goals.

As a Microsoft Operator Connect partner, NTSCOM has over 20 years of experience in the carrier industry.  Together with iPILOT, NTSCOM automates both Direct Routing and Operator Connect capabilities for carrier-hosted session boarder controllers (SBCs), on-premises SIP trunks, or bring-your-own SBCs, carriers, and operators.

NTSCom is a Global telecom solutions provider, together with its subsidiaries and partners operate as an Integrated Communications Service Provider.  NTSCom provides a range of communications services for business telecom channels.

NTSCom's services include Local and Long distance, Toll-Free, SMS / MMS, Voice, Internet access, Broadband and our first in class provisioning tool, iPilot.

NTSCom is headquartered in Las Vegas, services are delivered across the United States, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia via our vast cloud network. In addition, we offer termination and origination, International Termination, local and long-distance voice telephone services.

About Dubber:

Dubber enables Service Providers to unlock the potential of the network - turning every conversation into an exponential source of value for differentiated innovation, retention, and revenue. Listed on the ASX, Dubber is the clear market leader in conversational intelligence and unified recording - embedded at the heart of over 175 service provider networks.

For more information, please visit Dubber on www.dubber.net or contact:

Dubber Global Investors & Media


NTSCOM Investors & Media

Terry Alberstein


Ashley Donahue

terry@navigatecommunication.com.au


SVP of Business Development and Marketing

+61 (0) 458 484 921


+1 725 228 9765






For more information, please visit NTSCOM at 



www.allipilot.com

 

SOURCE Dubber

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Why Vivint Smart Home Stock Is Soaring, and NRG Is Tumbling, Today

    NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) in a deal that values the target at $5.2 billion, including debt. NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez in a statement called the acquisition "a transformational step in achieving our vision" to be at the leading edge of high-tech solutions for homes and businesses. The deal is a positive outcome for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Apple confirms it’s one of TSMC’s first Arizona customers, while Intel preps for return to cutting edge in 2023

    Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook confirmed at an event in the company is one of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s first Arizona fab customers, while Intel Corp. hopes to join TSMC on the cutting edge by the end of 2023.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • Why Roku Stock Plummeted Again Today

    Growth stocks got hit with another round of big sell-offs today, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was once again caught up in the pullback. Tech stocks soared last week after comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central banking authority could take a softer approach to raising interest rates this month. Following last week's big gains, investors are once again taking a more cautious stance on the market, and Roku stock has now given up all the gains it posted across last week's trading.

  • Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg

    A group of Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting, CNBC reports. Nearly every member of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, more than 60 workers, was let go from the company as part of its m

  • SentinelOne Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss, Outlook Meets Views

    SentinelOne stock fell on weak revenue guidance. SentinelOne reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue edged by views.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Should You Hold GSK plc (GSK) Stock?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Global Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -10.05%, underperforming the MSCI ACWI Index and the MSCI ACWI Value Index, which returned -6.82% and -7.66%, respectively. Multiple headwinds from all over the world affected […]

  • Why Cano Health's Shares Dropped 46.9% in November

    What happened Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) saw its shares drop 46.9% last month. The company operates primary care and connected medical practices for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico. The company's stock closed October at $3.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]