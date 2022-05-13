U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG publishes key figures for fiscal year 2021/2022

·5 min read

  • Revenue climbs by 15.8% to BEUR 1.24 in 2021/22

  • Consulting business up 23.4% at MEUR 554.7

  • Growth driven chiefly by the Cloud Subscription segment with an increase of 49.2%

  • EBITA more than doubles to MEUR 63.5 after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year

  • Global cost and efficiency improvement program successfully completed

  • Forecast for 2022/23: Adjusted revenue to increase by between 4% and 6%

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG significantly improved all relevant key figures. In the new fiscal year from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the company increased revenue by a considerable 15.8% to BEUR 1.24, compared to BEUR 1.072 in the previous year. Organic growth was strong at 14.6%. The newly acquired companies contributed just +1.2% in non-organic growth to this revenue upturn. EBITA reached a record MEUR 63.5 in the past fiscal year after MEUR 31.0 in the year prior. Orders on hand at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG amounted to BEUR 1.405 as of March 31, 2022, 11.3% higher than the previous year's level of BEUR 1.262 as of March 31, 2021.

"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality."
"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality." / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)

Norbert Rotter, CEO at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: "In our first fiscal year as NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, we achieved record figures at all levels. EBITA doubled to MEUR 63.5. All regions and corporate divisions played a part in the strong organic growth of 14.6%. We increased our staff headcount to a total of 12,176. I am proud of the excellent earnings that we generated in the 2021/2022 fiscal year. I am also particularly pleased with the strong growth achieved in our core consulting business."

In the revenue segments, consulting business amounted to MEUR 554.7, up 23.4% on the previous year's figure of MEUR 449.6. License revenues also rose by 2.5% from MEUR 63.8 in the previous year to MEUR 65.4 in the past fiscal year. The most significant growth in revenue was again achieved by the Cloud Subscription segment, which was up by 49.2% at MEUR 57.3 after MEUR 38.4. Managed Services also expanded by 9.1% to MEUR 558.0 after MEUR 511.4 in the previous year. Revenues in the Other segment came to MEUR 5.9 after MEUR 8.5 in the previous year.

Broken down by region, the DACH region saw revenue growth of 12.2% to MEUR 541.8 after MEUR 482.9 in the previous fiscal year. Western Europe boosted revenues from MEUR 157.8 to MEUR 183.9 last year, a substantial 16.5% upturn. At 16.2%, growth was also strong in Northern and Eastern Europe (NEE), which generated revenue of MEUR 218.8 compared to MEUR 188.3 in the previous year. Revenue in the Americas region rose by 29.6%, from MEUR 149.3 to MEUR 193.5. The Asia segment increased revenue by 6.1% from MEUR 59.4 to MEUR 63.0. The new "Global Other" segment generated MEUR 30.0, up 16.7% on the previous year's figure of MEUR 25.7. The Other segment contributed revenue of MEUR 10.3 after MEUR 8.3 in the previous year, and thus an increase of 24.1%.

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG's earnings also enjoyed very significant and disproportionately strong growth. EBITA doubled to MEUR 63.5 in the past fiscal year after MEUR 31.0 in the previous year (+104.8%), increasing the EBITA margin to 5.1% compared to 2.9% in the previous year. Indeed, EBIT even improved by 182.5% from MEUR 17.1 to MEUR 48.3, with the EBIT margin climbing from 1.6% to 3.9%.

Jürgen Pürzer, CFO at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: "The extremely good earnings performance is the result both of higher revenue in the segments and the consistent and successful implementation of our global cost and efficiency improvement program. We intend to maintain this very positive trend in the current fiscal year."

The Management Board expects to see further revenue growth to between BEUR 1.24 and BEUR 1.30 in the 2022/2023 fiscal year on an adjusted basis prior to any global recession effects in connection with the war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rate expectations. An EBITA margin of around 6% is projected with further growth in earnings.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) –

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Contact:
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Katrin Schlegel
Tel.: +49(0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 106
E-Mail: Katrin.Schlegel@nttdata.com

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
Tel.: +49 (0) 521 91448-107
E-Mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-business-solutions-ag-publishes-key-figures-for-fiscal-year-20212022-301546466.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

