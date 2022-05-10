U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.50
    +45.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,473.00
    +312.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.25
    +200.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.20
    +19.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    -0.44 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.14
    +2.95 (+9.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2200
    -0.1430 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,819.47
    -1,806.15 (-5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.76
    -39.61 (-5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.76
    +58.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in Several Categories

·3 min read

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced that it received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Sales Excellence – Cross Segment category and the Sales Excellence – Midmarket category for its outstanding performance as an SAP partner. In addition, NTT DATA Business Solutions was named a finalist for the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the Demand Generation category and the Delivery Excellence category. The winners and finalists of the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards were chosen in 22 categories on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

&quot;Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud,&quot; said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. &quot;We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year&#39;s awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers&#39; business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality.&quot; / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality." / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality."

The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards have a laser focus on recognizing partner performance outcomes and were revised to be even more customer-centric, thereby showcasing the direct value partners bring to customers. By moving away from recognizing partners based on their relationship type, solution, or line-of-business focus, the enhancements for 2022 make the award categories applicable to the entire SAP partner ecosystem, boosting eligibility and making them the most inclusive ever.

Detailed information on the SAP Pinnacle Award 2022 can be found here: https://www.sap.com/partner/pinnacle-awards.html

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contact:

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107
E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-business-solutions-ag-receives-2022-sap-pinnacle-award-and-is-named-a-finalist-in-several-categories-301542492.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Facebook Makes Changes to Respond to Slowing Growth

    Facebook is preparing for difficult days ahead. The social media giant has just taken steps to reduce its costs in anticipation of the slowdown in growth predicted by many economists. The firm, which renamed itself Meta Platforms last October, has just decided to change its hiring policy.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Citigroup says Russia unit to be sold had $32 million revenue in Q1

    Citigroup's Russian consumer banking franchise that has been put up for sale had first quarter revenue of $32 million, down 6% from a year earlier, the bank disclosed in a quarterly securities filing on Monday. Citi said its Russian consumer business had been hurt by sanctions against Russia, the bank's decision not to open new accounts and a reduction in investment sales. The revenue figure, which is too small to normally be disclosed given Citi's $19 billion of quarterly revenue, came in comments on the results of legacy franchises that the bank is divesting.

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    The hedge fund has told clients it has added to its profitable position in the energy giant.

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

  • Duke Energy hit with $173M earnings charge for coal-ash court ruling

    Duke Energy has asked the State Supreme Court in both Indiana and South Carolina to reconsider rulings that disallowed recovery of a combined $392 million in coal-ash costs.

  • 3 Reasons I'm Sticking With DigitalOcean Despite Massive Losses

    DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) just released its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022, and the results sent the stock to record lows. The New York-based cloud infrastructure provider has experienced a drop of more than 70% since achieving a record high about six months ago. Unfortunately, timing is not my strong suit when it comes to investing, and it showed with my investment in DigitalOcean.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.