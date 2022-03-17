U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives SAP® MEE Partner Excellence Award 2022 for RISE with SAP

·4 min read

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG has been a big winner at the SAP® Partner Excellence Awards under its new corporate name. The internationally operating IT service provider, formerly known as itelligence, announces that it has received an SAP MEE Partner Excellence Award 2022 for RISE with SAP. With these awards SAP recognize the top performers amongst the SAP partners in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region that make an outstanding contribution to businesses' digital transformation with their customer projects based on SAP solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – support customers in adopting innovation, gaining rapid results, growing sustainably, and applying SAP solutions with greater ease.

"This award is testament to our leading role with respect to RISE with SAP as a globally successful SAP partner in the small to midsize enterprise sector," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "Digital transformation is picking up speed around the world and an ever-increasing number of companies are putting their trust in our cloud expertise to utilize SAP S/4HANA® Cloud for new business models. This demand has helped us to grow in a dynamic market environment."
"This award is testament to our leading role with respect to RISE with SAP as a globally successful SAP partner in the small to midsize enterprise sector," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "Digital transformation is picking up speed around the world and an ever-increasing number of companies are putting their trust in our cloud expertise to utilize SAP S/4HANA® Cloud for new business models. This demand has helped us to grow in a dynamic market environment."

"This award is testament to our leading role with respect to RISE with SAP as a globally successful SAP partner in the small to midsize enterprise sector," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "Digital transformation is picking up speed around the world and an ever-increasing number of companies are putting their trust in our cloud expertise to utilize SAP S/4HANA® Cloud for new business models. This demand has helped us to grow in a dynamic market environment."

SAP selects the nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards from its large and diverse partner base, using internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determines the winner in each category based on various criteria such as sales achievement and performance. The awards are given in a number of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"Your solutions help customers to adopt innovation with ease, grow sustainably and operate more effectively in the cloud," said Rumyana Trencheva, SVP Midmarket and Partner Business MEE, SAP. "I am pleased and honored to congratulate NTT DATA Business Solutions AG on receiving the SAP MEE Partner Excellence Award for RISE with SAP. We look forward to collaborating with you on the transformation into the cloud. Let's shape the future together."

As a longstanding partner, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG are experts in delivering SAP products. "RISE with SAP opens up entirely new possibilities, and SAP Business Technology Platform, included in the RISE with SAP bundle, offers new technologies that make advanced data analysis, machine learning and IoT functions possible," said Dr. Andreas Pauls, EVP Region DACH, Managing Director Germany at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG.

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG was presented with the award at the MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All Hands Call 2022, an event that brought together SAP executives, SAP field sales representatives and partners.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Media contact international

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 - 107
E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-business-solutions-ag-receives-sap-mee-partner-excellence-award-2022-for-rise-with-sap-301504401.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

