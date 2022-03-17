NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives Four SAP MEE Partner Excellence Awards 2022

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced that it has won four SAP Awards for Partner Excellence 2022 in the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region. The internationally operating IT specialist based in Bielefeld received awards for "Top Midmarket Cloud Performer", "Net-New Names – Cloud Business", "RISE with SAP" and "Cloud Delivery", more than any other nominee in the region.

SAP offerings such as RISE with SAP continue to represent the benchmark for the digitization of business processes. "They enable companies to optimize their existing processes and develop new business models," said Dr. Andreas Pauls, EVP Region DACH, Managing Director Germany at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)

Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the MEE region that implement and manage SAP solutions for customers. The award winners support customers in using SAP solutions for adopting innovation, gaining rapid results, growing sustainably, and applying SAP solutions with greater ease.

"These awards are the best proof of our leading role as an SAP partner in middle and eastern Europe," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "Particularly in the small to midsize enterprise sector, there is a rising demand for digitizing business processes using cloud solutions. Companies are increasingly placing their trust in SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and in our competences to migrate, operate, and develop new business models. In view of the positive market development, we are set for future growth."

SAP selects the nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards from its large and diverse partner base, using internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determines the winner in each category based on various criteria such as sales achievement and performance. The awards are given in different categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"Your solutions help customers to implement innovation with ease, grow sustainably and operate more effectively in the cloud," said Rumyana Trencheva, SVP Midmarket and Partner Business MEE, SAP. "I am pleased and honored to congratulate NTT DATA Business Solutions AG on receiving several SAP MEE Partner Excellence Awards. We look forward to collaborating with you on the transformation into the cloud. Let's shape the future together."

SAP offerings such as RISE with SAP continue to represent the benchmark for the digitization of business processes. "They enable companies to optimize their existing processes and develop new business models," said Dr. Andreas Pauls, EVP Region DACH, Managing Director Germany at NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "SAP offers advanced solutions for data analysis, artificial intelligence and IoT scenarios. We can draw on our wealth of experience and expertise as a longstanding SAP partner in the middle and eastern Europe region. It enables us to adapt RISE with SAP to any of our customers' requirements, however specific."

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG was presented with the awards at the MEE Partner Ecosystem Success All Hands Call 2022, an event that brought together SAP executives, SAP field sales representatives and partners.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

