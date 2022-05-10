U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,032.75
    +45.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,473.00
    +312.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.25
    +200.50 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.20
    +19.80 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.65
    -0.44 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0564
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +2.94 (+9.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2230
    -0.1400 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,819.47
    -1,806.15 (-5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.76
    -39.61 (-5.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.67
    +59.09 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

NTT DATA Business Solutions Named a 2022 SAP Innovation Awards Winner

·6 min read

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it was named a 2022 SAP Innovation Awards winner in the category "Partner Paragon – Professional Services" for an AI-based learning application for kids. The award recognizes the "AI Learning Helper", a digital avatar that helps children become confident readers through play. The learning application is based on a self-developed AI technology. The underlying software technology for this solution, is the "it.human platform" from NTT DATA Business Solutions. It automates and humanizes the learning experience through advanced AI and robotics technology, in the form of a digital avatar that interacts with children in a personalized way and helps them learn to read. The avatar helps children with vocabulary, pronunciation, and story comprehension. In addition, the digital avatar can ask and answer questions and recognize emotions.

&quot;Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud,&quot; said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. &quot;We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year&#39;s awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers&#39; business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality.&quot; / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality." / Photo Juergen Rehrmann (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)

AI Learning Helper is the result of an international collaboration between NTT Business Solutions Denmark, NTT DATA in the UK and NTT DATA in Romania. The result of the cross-site collaboration is a Proof of Concept (PoC), which was submitted for the SAP Innovation Awards. Under the leadership of NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark, the experts from the UK contributed their expertise in designing and optimising a digital user experience. The NTT DATA experts in Romania contributed their expertise in IoT and speech recognition. With this innovative and unique learning application, NTT DATA Business Solutions was able to successfully assert itself against other strong competitors.

"Artificial intelligence is on everyone's lips, and we are making applications tangible in real life," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "The award underlines our quality claim to open up new application possibilities for customers with our own developments leveraging SAP solutions."

The AI Learning Helper is also helpful for parents and teachers. This is because the AI software solution tracks the learning progress. In a clear display on a tablet, for example, parents and teachers can find out about progress in learning to read and see in which areas a child has improved. In this way, the learning process can be transparently tracked and specifically supported.

"The possibilities of artificial intelligence fascinate us," said Thomas Nørmark, Global Head of AI & Robotics at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "That's why AI plays a central role in our innovation strategy. An exciting and diverse product of our work is the 'it.human platform'. The award-winning AI Learning Helper is an application with which we can demonstrate very well how AI can support people in learning, for example. Of course, other areas of application are also conceivable. We certainly won't run out of ideas."

"The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate our partners who have showcased how SAP products and technologies can be leveraged to create paradigm-shifting solutions that disrupt industries and make a positive impact on the world," said Claudio Muruzabal, President, Cloud Success Services at SAP. "NTT DATA Business Solutions was one of 25 customers and partners recognized out of nearly 200 applicants. This is an outstanding achievement, and we congratulate them on their unique offering."

Today, the it.human platform is used in various other applications. For example, digital avatars support and facilitate employees in companies in the hospitality industry (it.human receptionist), in the sports and entertainment industry (it.human sports promoter) or in retail (it.human sales associate).

In cooperation with the school district of the Danish municipality of Toender and a hospital school in the UK, the AI Learning Helper was successfully implemented. The result exceeded the expectations of the partners involved. With the AI-based home-school solution, teachers have a much better idea of how well each student is doing and in which areas they need the most help. This allows teachers to work more efficiently while giving each student improved education.

"Not only were our practice partners very satisfied with the results of the AI Learning Helper. Through cross-location cooperation and the targeted combination of different competences from NTT DATA, we have jointly succeeded in already generating a certain amount of attention for our digital avatar," said Per Falck Jensen, Managing Director NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark. "We are currently in talks with interested parties from the education sector in the UK and the Netherlands. There is a lot of interest in a marketable product. We also see this as confirmation that we are on the right track with our innovation strategy."

Get to know our AI Learning Helper:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GMIDwGHrKU

Video and pictures are available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Use for media free of charge, picture credits: © NTT DATA Business Solutions

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contact:

Head of Corporate Communications
Silvia Dicke
NTT DATA Business Solutions
Königsbreede 1
33605 Bielefeld, Germany
T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107
E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

&quot;Not only were our practice partners very satisfied with the results of the AI Learning Helper. Through cross-location cooperation and the targeted combination of different competences from NTT DATA, we have jointly succeeded in already generating a certain amount of attention for our digital avatar,&quot; said Per Falck Jensen, Managing Director NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark. &quot;We are currently in talks with interested parties from the education sector in the UK and the Netherlands.&quot; (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
"Not only were our practice partners very satisfied with the results of the AI Learning Helper. Through cross-location cooperation and the targeted combination of different competences from NTT DATA, we have jointly succeeded in already generating a certain amount of attention for our digital avatar," said Per Falck Jensen, Managing Director NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark. "We are currently in talks with interested parties from the education sector in the UK and the Netherlands." (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
&quot;The possibilities of artificial intelligence fascinate us,&quot; said Thomas N&#xf8;rmark, Global Head of AI &amp; Robotics at NTT DATA Business Solutions. &quot;That&#39;s why AI plays a central role in our innovation strategy. An exciting and diverse product of our work is the &#39;it.human platform&#39;. The award-winning AI Learning Helper is an application with which we can demonstrate very well how AI can support people in learning, for example. Of course, other areas of application are also conceivable. &quot; (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
"The possibilities of artificial intelligence fascinate us," said Thomas Nørmark, Global Head of AI & Robotics at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "That's why AI plays a central role in our innovation strategy. An exciting and diverse product of our work is the 'it.human platform'. The award-winning AI Learning Helper is an application with which we can demonstrate very well how AI can support people in learning, for example. Of course, other areas of application are also conceivable. " (PRNewsfoto/NTT DATA Business Solutions AG)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-business-solutions-named-a-2022-sap-innovation-awards-winner-301542722.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Or Sell After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Or Sell After Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Biden talks up free internet service for low-income households after deal with AT&T, other ISPs: ‘This is a case where big business stepped up’

    President Joe Biden continues to highlight his efforts to lower costs, while analysts predict defeats for his Democratic Party in November’s midterm elections if high prices persist.

  • Russian Crude Keeps Flowing While Europe Wrangles Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase O

  • Tencent’s Riot Games Alleges ByteDance Unit Copied ‘Wild Rift’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.-owned Riot Games sued ByteDance Ltd.’s Shanghai Moonton Technology Co. alleging it copied “Wild Rift,” the mobile version of its blockbuster “League of Legends” game.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by

  • Bitcoin and ETH Recovery Won’t Be Easy, NEAR Eyes Fresh Uptrend

    Bitcoin price is gaining bearish momentum below $35,000, Ethereum’s ether could test $2,200, and NEAR seems to be forming a base for a fresh rally.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Activist Investor Third Point Continues Push for Shell to Restructure

    The hedge fund has told clients it has added to its profitable position in the energy giant.

  • Here's how to hack CarPlay into a Tesla or F-150

    Twenty years ago, that would involve ripping out the stock radio and sliding in a new Pioneer head unit and maybe a pair of subwoofers. Last week, I added CarPlay to my 2016 Ford F-150. Have a Tesla?

  • Citigroup says Russia unit to be sold had $32 million revenue in Q1

    Citigroup's Russian consumer banking franchise that has been put up for sale had first quarter revenue of $32 million, down 6% from a year earlier, the bank disclosed in a quarterly securities filing on Monday. Citi said its Russian consumer business had been hurt by sanctions against Russia, the bank's decision not to open new accounts and a reduction in investment sales. The revenue figure, which is too small to normally be disclosed given Citi's $19 billion of quarterly revenue, came in comments on the results of legacy franchises that the bank is divesting.