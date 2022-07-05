U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

NTT DATA Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide

·3 min read

Company is Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

TOKYO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant report for SAP S/4HANA Application Services. NTT DATA was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, and SVP, Co-head of SAP Global Market Focus Team, NTT DATA Corporation said, "We are proud to be named a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA application services report. In our opinion, the recognition illustrates how NTT DATA has the experience, the technology and the global delivery capabilities to help clients get the most out of their SAP S/4HANA investments. At the same time, new employees and top IT experts appreciate the opportunities we offer in the context of interesting and challenging projects, that creates value for clients."

Clients evaluating the SAP S/4HANA suite are actively looking for partners that can support them from business consulting and advisory perspectives. In recent years NTT DATA has worked closely with clients adopting SAP S/4HANA in both greenfield and brownfield approaches. NTT DATA has invested in tools, accelerators and training to support client needs for SAP S/4HANA business consulting, implementation, system integration and managed services. NTT DATA also continues to develop services that align to specific vertical industries. In our opinion, this has helped in raising its stature as a thought leader within its focus industries, as evidenced by positive client feedback.

NTT DATA, we believe has upleveled the services and expertise it provides for customers leveraging SAP technology. The Large Enterprise Acceleration Program (LEAP) is a long-term global initiative that will transform the way NTT DATA engages with its largest SAP customers and create new revenue generating engagements now and far into the future. A key part of the Large Enterprise Acceleration Program (LEAP) initiative focuses on developing global offerings that can be adopted confidently by Fortune Global 500 companies.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

Contact

Global Marketing Headquarters
NTT DATA Corporation
global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-named-a-leader-in-2022-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-sap-s4hana-application-services-worldwide-301580273.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

