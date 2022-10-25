U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.00
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,455.00
    -90.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,465.50
    -13.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,647.00
    -7.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.87
    +0.18 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1325
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8920
    -0.1280 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,292.27
    -33.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.45
    -31.54 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

NTT DATA Receives SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management

·3 min read

Named a finalist in Employee Experience Impact category during partner briefing at SuccessConnect® 2022

BIELEFELD, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA today announced that it received an SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Customer Success Management. It was also named a finalist in the Employee Experience Impact category. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably and run more simply.

&quot;Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a successful digital transformation,&quot; said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA. &quot;Belonging to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership.&quot; Photographer:Jürgen Rehrmann
"Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a successful digital transformation," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA. "Belonging to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership." Photographer:Jürgen Rehrmann

"Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a successful digital transformation," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA. "Belonging to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership."

Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This prestigious award not only recognizes your hard-earned success, but also serves as a beacon for customers," said Nick Holmes, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, SAP SuccessFactors. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA on your valuable contribution over the past year, and I hope that you take time to celebrate this win."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help to enable companies to simplify and speed up all personnel administration processes, from accounting to master data management. Intelligent self-services ensure personal data transparency, reduce the workload for the personnel department and support employees in taking the initiative in personnel-related processes. Routine tasks like recording hours worked and activities completed are carried out automatically. In addition, the suite of solutions offers digital processes for continuing education, performance reviews and target agreements. NTT DATA has been an SAP SuccessFactors partner since 2021.

NTT DATA received its award during SuccessConnect® 2022, a gathering of business, IT and HR leaders to discuss successful strategies to create a sustainable workforce and profitable business.

About NTT DATA 
NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact: 
NTT DATA Business Solutions 
Head of Corporate Communications 
Silvia Dicke 
Königsbreede 1 
33605 Bielefeld, Germany 
T: +49 (0) 521 91448-107 
E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ntt-data-receives-sap-global-sap-successfactors-partner-excellence-award-2022-for-customer-success-management-301657656.html

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided

    Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research

  • Texas Natural Gas Drops Toward Zero as Output Swamps Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom:

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • SAP reports cloud-driven higher revenue, confirms annual profit and sales outlook

    Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the Walldorf, Germany-based company SAP XE:SAP said Tuesday that revenue jumped to 7.84 billion euros ($7.74 billion) from EUR6.85 billion,

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PhaseBio Files for Bankruptcy Following Blackstone-Backed Partner’s Lawsuit

    PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded heart-disease drug developer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection weeks after being sued for breach of contract by a Blackstone Inc. portfolio company.

  • The Smart Way to Lower Taxes on Retirement Income

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Philips to cut 4,000 jobs, 'Black Adam' brings in $67 million, Pinterest partners with Headspace

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading headlines including job cuts at Philips, the box office debut for 'Black Adam,' Pinterest teaming up with Headspace, and Toshiba's valuation.

  • Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline

    Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks.

  • HSBC Promotes Veteran Banker to CFO; Profit Falls on Higher Credit Losses

    HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 46% drop in third-quarter profit and named a veteran banker as its new chief financial officer, putting him in the mix as a possible successor to the top job at the global banking giant. HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn called Mr. Elhedery “an exceptional leader” in a statement. Mr. Elhedery is currently the co-chief executive of HSBC’s global banking and markets team, which will now be run solely by Greg Guyett.

  • Amazon to switch security vendors, resulting in 1,200 Seattle-area layoffs

    A spokesperson for the security company says the laid-off employees aren't expected to become unemployed.

  • Saudi Conference Draws Wall Street Executives Amid Strained Ties With U.S.

    JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon are expected to speak at the event in a sign that a Saudi-U.S. diplomatic spat isn’t turning off global investors.

  • Beyond Meat launches plant-based steak at Kroger, Walmart, and other grocers

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses Beyond Meat's latest product offering as the stock remains under pressure.

  • PhaseBio files for bankruptcy, has a potential deal to sell its assets for up to $100M

    Cash-strapped PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Monday it has voluntarily filed for U.S. Bankruptcy Court protection and intends to sell its assets through an auction before the end of the year. The Chapter 11 filing comes about three weeks after the biotechnology company, which has offices in Malvern and San Diego, was sued by SFJ Pharmaceuticals, its development partner for its lead new drug candidate bentracimab. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported details of the breach of contract lawsuit, in which California-based SFJ stated that because PhaseBio (NASDAQ: PHAS) has not improved its financial position since filing a "going concern" notice in March — tied to its shrinking cash reserves — the bentracimab program should be transferred to SFJ under the terms of their co-development contract.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • U.S. oil companies' cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 - Deloitte

    U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House and oil companies over how skyrocketing profits from high energy prices should be allocated. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp are expected to post strong upstream quarterly results on Friday, with some analyst expecting a new round of increase in dividends and buybacks.

  • SAP Unlikely To Quit Russia Before 2023

    SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) will miss its deadline to exit Russia before 2022 ends after it failed to find a buyer for the unit, Reuters reported. In April, the Walldorf, Germany-based enterprise software company joined the likes of Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) and Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) in planning an exit from Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine. In July, CFO Luka Mucic said SAP would complete the exit by the end of the year and take charge of 350 million euros. Also Read: SAP Aims To Boost Prices

  • Saudi Arabia launches bid to attract $10 billion in supply chain investment

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's crown prince on Sunday launched an initiative to attract investments in supply chains to and from the kingdom, with an aim of raising an initial 40 billion riyals ($10.64 billion). The initiative by Prince Mohammed bin Salman will include allocating about 10 billion riyals in incentives for supply chain investors, state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The latest supply chain initiative includes establishing a number of special economic zones, said a statement on SPA that also referred to ongoing "legislative and procedural" reforms.

  • Third time's the charm? Southwest Airlines, customer service workers again agree to tentative deal

    The latest pay proposal from Southwest Airlines would provide customer service employees with raises of 16% to 25% over four years.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.