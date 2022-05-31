U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,132.15
    -26.09 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,990.12
    -222.84 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,081.39
    -49.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.04
    -23.85 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.18
    +0.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -8.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    +0.1010 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7400
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,834.74
    +48.95 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    689.84
    -6.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT Security Holdings
·3 min read
NTT Security Holdings
NTT Security Holdings

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
NTT SECURITY HOLDINGS LAUNCHES MANAGED DETECTION AND RESPONSE PLATFORM TO PROTECT BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Solna, Stockholm, Sweden, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Samurai XDR application, Samurai MDR, creates visibility across all telemetry sources for discovering and disrupting sophisticated cyberattacks.

Solna, SE – 1 June 2022 – NTT Security Holdings, a leading provider of global scalable security solutions, has announced the launch of its Managed Detection and Response (MDR), powered by Samurai XDR. For clients in any industry, Samurai MDR delivers 24/7 threat monitoring, threat hunting and response from NTT’s Security Operation Center.

“Today, businesses and organizations face a dynamically evolving threat landscape comprised of determined cyber adversaries, innovative tools and refined techniques,” said Kazu Yozawa, President and CEO, NTT Security Holdings. “From supply-chain attacks to ransomware demands in the billions of dollars, there are countless examples of the debilitating impact cyberattacks can have on an organization's ability to operate. The importance of securing our digital society has never been more critical to businesses and national economies. Samurai MDR serves as a critical line of defense by providing faster and more accurate threat detection and response.”

Building on the capabilities of Samurai XDR, Samurai MDR delivers security insights and advanced protection via a variety of telemetry sources including cloud, network, computers and mobile devices. From our state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC), our Security Analysts use advanced analytics powered by proprietary threat intelligence and analyst threat hunting capabilities to help organization discover hard-to-find threats, disrupt complex and sophisticated cyberattacks, and improve cyber-resilience.

With Samurai MDR, a skilled NTT Security Analyst will hunt for threats, validate activities to verify the threat and identify additional information associated with a potential breach. Once the threat is validated, the Security Analyst will create a detailed Security Incident Report for clients and take actions to isolate the threat. Most importantly, the Security Incident Report includes scenario-specific actionable response recommendations, giving organizations the relevant information needed to secure their digital landscape.

“Businesses of every size can take advantage of Samurai MDR’s turnkey approach to upgrade their digital security,” Yozawa added. “Our onboarding process ensures that initial setup takes places effortlessly and seamlessly, while 24/7 access to our Security Operations Center provides the ongoing and continual support required to combat today’s most malicious and dangerous cyber threats.”

Find more information about Samurai MDR, see our dedicated microsite at samurai.security.ntt/managed-detection-and-response

-ENDS-

About NTT Security Holdings

NTT Security Holdings, a division of NTT Limited, provides proactive cyber defense and services that make use of gathered human resources and intelligence to protect our customers and society. For more than 20 years, our company has helped clients protect their digital businesses by predicting, detecting, and responding to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. Our SOC, R&D centres and security experts deliver unsurpassed threat intelligence and handle hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually. Together, we secure the connected future.

Media Enquiries:

Marcus Silwer
Senior Manager, Service Offer Marketing, Security Services

NTT Security (Sweden) AB
T:  +46 763443020
E:  marcus.silwer@global.ntt


For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/ntt-security-holdings-launches-managed-detection-and-response-platform-to-protect-businesses-and-organizations/9174169

Attachments

CONTACT: Full Name: Marcus Silwer Company: NTT Security Holdings Phone Number: +46 763443020 Website: https://www.security.ntt


Recommended Stories

  • Terra’s Mirror Protocol fixes exploit that drained more than US$2 million

    Whether the fixing of a pricing error by Mirror Protocol, the decentralized finance (DeFi) application built on Terra Classic, will help prevent a drainage of the pool similar to last year will only be known by the end of U.S. trading hours on Tuesday. See related article: Winning back the trust of the Terra community […]

  • Armis Announces Enterprise Workflow Automation Module, In Partnership with Torq

    Armis, the leading unified asset intelligence platform, today announced Armis Enterprise Workflow Automation (EWA), a new module for security automation and threat response workflows, in partnership with Torq, a no-code automation platform for security teams. The module provides security teams with a seamless experience to build extremely powerful workflows, and to replace manual processes with an orchestrated response to events.

  • Optimism Tokens Claimed by Some Users Ahead of Official Airdrop Announcement

    The Ethereum scaling solution’s long-awaited airdrop is expected to go live on Tuesday, but some users have already claimed tokens.

  • DeFi Tokens to Keep an Eye on in June

    DeFi tokens to keep an eye on in June such as MKR, CRV and AAVE represent solid opportunities for investors.

  • HitPay is a one-stop solution for SMEs

    HitPay has almost everything SMEs need to run their businesses. In addition to being an online payment gateway, it also offers tools like point-of-sale software with card readers, plugins, payment links and no-code online stores. The Y Combinator alum announced today that it has raised $15.75 million in Series A funding led by Tiger Global, with participation from returning investors Global Founders Capital and HOF Capital.

  • Chinese Firm That Accused NSA of Hacking Has Global Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, the US government and American cybersecurity companies have alleged that China is behind brazen hacks that have pilfered troves of sensitive documents.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Month Right Where They Began: Mark

  • France officially bans English gaming terms like 'eSports' and 'streaming'

    Despite widespread use of English terms in business and elsewhere, the French government has decided to pick on gaming by banning words like "streamer."

  • Why Cardano (ADA) Surged 25% Today. Is It a Buy?

    Anticipated enhancement called "Vasil" scheduled to launch on Cardano testnet this week and go live June 29.

  • Germany issues fresh warning to banks of cyber attacks due to Ukraine war

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The German financial regulator BaFin issued a fresh cyber security warning on Tuesday to the nation's financial sector due to the war in Ukraine following a recent increase in cyber attacks. BaFin has repeatedly warned about cyber attacks but Tuesday's security notice marks an escalation of its concerns. "In recent days there have been repeated attacks on IT infrastructure," BaFin said.

  • Puma taking orders from wholesalers, including those with Russian presence

    German sportswear maker Puma has started taking orders for next year from wholesalers around the globe, some of which operate in Russia, but the company said it was not importing into the country following its invasion of Ukraine. Puma said in March it had decided to suspend operations at all of its stores in Russia and that it had already stopped deliveries.

  • Market Slide Forces Rookie Traders to Grow Up Fast

    All investors have to live through their first stock meltdown, and the current one is a doozy.

  • Iagon’s Ethereum-Cardano bridge launches for USDC transfers

    The world’s second-largest stablecoin USDC and ERC-20 IAG tokens can now be bridged from Ethereum to the Cardano network through Iagon’s cross-chain bridge powered by the Milkomeda sidechain. See related article: Wormhole to bridge Polkadot, Kusama to Ethereum, Solana Fast facts A cross-chain bridge allows for crypto assets of one blockchain to be converted for […]

  • Richard Li-Backed Insurer FWD Said to Postpone Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has decided to postpone its Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesGiant Deep O

  • The next reopening trade has arrived: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

  • Oil Rally Evaporates After Touching the Highest Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled following a report that OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from its oil-production deal, which could open the door for other producers to pump more oil.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Mon

  • Gold Holds Weekly Gain as Dollar Extends Drop on Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher to build on last week’s advance as the dollar declined amid buoyant risk sentiment in other markets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean stocks and US futures gained on M

  • Franklin Templeton Will Buy Alcentra in European Credit Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Franklin Resources Inc. agreed to buy Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s European credit and debt subsidiary, Alcentra, as the money manager bets bigger on alternative assets to boost performance.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatile Mon

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Losses For Market Rally; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Deutsche Bank, DWS Offices in Frankfurt Searched Over Greenwashing Claims

    The searches by German authorities were conducted in relation to allegations of greenwashing at the German lender’s asset-management arm.