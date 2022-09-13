U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.00
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,478.00
    +92.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.75
    +40.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.80
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.30
    -6.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    -0.15 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.65
    +0.86 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2600
    -0.5400 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,362.84
    +382.48 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.53
    +9.38 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.42
    -3.61 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Nu-Tek BioSciences Cuts Ribbon on State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu-Tek Biosciences, an innovative manufacturer of industrial ingredients used in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, cut the ribbon on its built-for-purpose, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility last month.

Nu-Tek BioSciences' new facility is the first dedicated, animal-free peptone and protein hydrolysate manufacturing facility in the United States. Image courtesy of Nu-Tek BioSciences.
Nu-Tek BioSciences' new facility is the first dedicated, animal-free peptone and protein hydrolysate manufacturing facility in the United States. Image courtesy of Nu-Tek BioSciences.

The ribbon-cutting event featured an array of VIP speakers, including Austin Mayor Steve King and Nu-Tek CEO Thomas Yezzi and a congratulatory message from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Hosted by Frank Jaskulke, Vice President of Intelligence at the Medical Alley Association, the event also featured a drone video tour of the new manufacturing plant, a concert from Austin's own Martin Zellar and The Gear Daddies, and a fireworks show.

In a pre-grand opening visit, on August 18, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar toured the one-of-a-kind facility, citing the importance of Nu-Tek's plant and its capacity to mitigate supply chain risks with domestic manufacturing. Additionally, the Hormel Institute, an independent cancer research department within the University of Minnesota, gifted CEO Tom Yezzi and Nu-Tek a commemoratory piece of art.

The 60,000-ft2 facility is the first dedicated, animal-free peptone and protein hydrolysate manufacturing facility in the United States. The facility is expected to be fully operational in October and will employ around 35 people. Even more jobs will be created as Nu-Tek executes the next phases of the business. Because the new facility was built specifically for Nu-Tek's manufacturing capabilities, the plant design and engineering put safety measures in place that would be difficult to install in a legacy plant. This includes people flow, process flow, electronic record keeping, and cross-contamination prevention. Nu-Tek's quality management system is ISO9001 certified. In addition, Nu-Tek has been able to incorporate extensive raw material tracking and testing to better understand final product performance.

After a competitive and extensive site-selection process, Nu-Tek decided on the City of Austin for the plant's location. Yezzi cites Austin's proximity to healthcare industry leaders, such as the Mayo Clinic Health System and the Hormel Institute, as major deciding factors for the location, as well as Austin's rich manufacturing history. Approximately 85% of the $45 million project was completed by Minnesota companies, with Wisconsin-based JCW Development and WDS Construction also on the facility's design and build team. The facility sits on over nine acres, with more space available for future expansion.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is an innovative manufacturer that develops and manufactures animal-free peptones and protein hydrolysates for industry-leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The company's portfolio of products is used in a variety of applications ranging from mammalian cell culture to industrial fermentation. Nu-Tek is a best-in-class solutions-based manufacturer delivering superior customer service and performance improving cell nutrition. The company's manufacturing processes can be used to produce nearly any peptone or hydrolysate and have made Nu-Tek the go-to option for custom manufacturing.

Media Agency Contact
James Choe
That's Nice LLC
james@thatsnice.com

Corporate Headquarters
Nu-Tek BioSciences, LLC.
5400 Opportunity Ct., Suite 120
Minnetonka, MN 55343

Manufacturing Facility
Nu-Tek BioSciences
1103 27th Avenue Northwest
Austin, MN 55912

T: 952-936-3600
E: info@nu-tekbioscience.com
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

 

Nu-Tek BioSciences Logo
Nu-Tek BioSciences Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-tek-biosciences-cuts-ribbon-on-state-of-the-art-manufacturing-facility-301622586.html

SOURCE Nu-Tek BioSciences

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Intel Ohio GM Jim Evers updates construction, hiring timeline for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Jim Evers, Intel Ohio general manager, told the crowd at Friday's groundbreaking it took 28 years to build the first four fabs in his hometown, Phoenix. He hopes to move much faster in New Albany.

  • Most investors think the next big move for the S&P 500 will involve a near 20% drop, says Deutsche Bank survey

    Last week’s first gain in four for stocks has likely emboldened some bulls out there, but investor wariness remains, according to a new survey from Deutsche Bank. Observe the chart below that shows how positions may be stretchy on the bear side if the stock market can keep up its momentum. When asked what the S&P 500’s next move would be, 74% of respondents said 3,300 — a roughly 18% drop from Friday’s close of 4,067.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oracle Reports Sales That Meet Estimates, Touts Cerner Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp.’s quarterly sales jumped 18%, buoyed by the software maker’s transition to cloud computing and the acquisition of health records provider Cerner.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starti

  • 3 Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs filed a letter of response on Monday to oppose the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to seal portions of legal filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s proposed expert witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness […]

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Growth Beyond Digital Ad Business?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Legal proceedings against former Nikola CEO begin in New York

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest news surrounding Nikola and Twitter legal cases.

  • GE Healthcare to be spun off in January, gets new board

    The new board members of the unit, which will be named GE HealthCare, include its chief executive officer, Peter Arduini, as well as executives from Honeywell International Inc and Amazon Web Services. Including GE CEO Larry Culp as non-executive chairman, the board will have 10 members.

  • Judge sides with Community Health Systems in dispute with Tower Health related to Montco hospital sale

    A U.S. District Court judge dismissed Tower Health's claims against Community Health Systems (CHS) in a lawsuit connected to the sale of Pottstown Memorial Medical Center in western Montgomery County. In the 2019 lawsuit, which sought $144 million in damages, Berks County-based Tower Health alleged CHS (NYSE: CHS) was in breach of contract because Pottstown Memorial was not in compliance with necessary state and federal requirements at the time it was sold to Tower Health. Additionally, Tower Health alleged the Pottstown Hospital financial statements disclosed to Tower Health before the October 1, 2017 closing did not comply with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they failed to disclose certain contingent liabilities.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $145 Million to Settle 401(k) Plan Probe

    The Labor Department alleged that the bank’s retirement plan overpaid for its own stock from 2013 through 2018. Wells Fargo, which disagreed with the allegations, said resolving the matter is in its best interest.

  • How Much Can You Spend in Retirement? Answer These Questions First.

    A lot will depend on your health, how long you work, when you take Social Security and more. Here’s how small adjustments can make a big difference.

  • Twitter Says Elon Musk’s Latest Attempt to Abandon Deal Is ‘Invalid’

    Twitter  said Monday its severance payment to a whistleblower breached none of its obligations under the $44 billion buyout proposed by Elon Musk, just a day ahead of a key shareholder vote. Tesla CEO Musk on Friday said Twitter failure to seek consent before allegedly paying more than $7 million to former employee and whistleblower Peiter Zatko violates the merger agreement. Twitter’s (ticker: TWTR) response comes ahead of a major vote on Tuesday where Twitter shareholders finally vote to accept or reject Musk’s deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. If you’re still unsure whether climate change is real or not, just have […]

  • A new law could raise fast-food wages to $22 an hour — and opponents are trying to halt it

    Almost as soon as California's fast-food labor law had been signed, critics started trying to overturn it. Here's what you need to know about AB 257.

  • Canada's largest natural gas producer expects 28% more cash flow in 2023

    Tourmaline has "best in class" access to premium natural gas sales hubs, according to a Scotiabank analyst.