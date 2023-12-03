Nu-World Holdings (JSE:NWL) Is Reducing Its Dividend To ZAR1.25

Nu-World Holdings Limited (JSE:NWL) has announced that on 18th of December, it will be paying a dividend ofZAR1.25, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. The dividend yield of 4.3% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Nu-World Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Nu-World Holdings' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 17.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 49%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR0.594 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR1.25. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Nu-World Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

