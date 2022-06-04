U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    -18.40 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,709.79
    +183.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Nuance? In this startup market?

Natasha Mascarenhas
·6 min read

Welcome to Startups Weekly, a fresh human-first take on this week’s startup news and trends. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here.

From black swan memos and heart-to-hearts to not-so-subtle emails asking for on-the-record confirmations that your startup does, indeed, have revenue, investors have a lot to say about the downturn.

Yet, it’s a quieter and more realistic truth that has landed my attention as of late: For diverse founders, the downturn is nothing new. Some investors, largely those who focus on backing historically overlooked founders, say that the crackdown on tech companies isn’t impacting diverse founders as harshly as their overly funded, homogeneous counterparts because of pre-existing biases.

All Raise CEO Mandela SH Dixon, who joined the Equity podcast fresh off of her annual summit, told TechCrunch that women and racially diverse investors, founders and operators don’t have the “doom-and-gloom mentality because we are so used to doing more with less.”

“We are so used to not having access to this influx of capital that we have already adjusted and built muscles and capacity to weather a lot of storms that more privileged founders who have like this never-ending flow of capital and access to advice and insider information” haven't had to deal with, she said. “We as women, and as women of color, have a long history of weathering storms, so this isn't new to us.”

Dixon’s belief -- that minority founders may be more prepared for a pullback because they were already experiencing one -- feels both spot-on and nuanced. Yes, diverse founders still receive disproportionately less venture capital financing than their homogeneous counterparts, making them smarter with their money. We have reams of studies spanning years that show that women and diverse teams can be more capital-efficient.

At the same time, if even the small dollars heading their way are at risk, won’t the industry slide further and further from a more equitable spot?

For the rest of my thoughts on this topic, check out my TechCrunch+ column: “For diverse founders, a downturn is nothing new.” In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll talk about the myth of the moniker that is the girl boss, a nuance about all these layoffs and a deal that may have flown under your radar this week. As always, you can support me by forwarding this newsletter to a friend or following me on Twitter or subscribing to my blog.

Deal of the week

On Equity this week, we spoke about a venture-backed startup that has attracted even more capital to make maps mainstream. Felt, co-founded by Sam Hashemi and Can Duruk, allows users to build a map with datasets integrated into it and to work with each other to showcase impact in a less static way than your average Google maps query.

Here’s why it’s important: The co-founders cited proven business models from Figma and Notion, both valued in the billions, as reason to believe in their work. The aforementioned companies both succeeded in rolling out to users for personal use, then pivoting to the enterprise, a playbook that Felt wants to follow (and that VCs can certainly speak the language of).

"That kind of business model and go to market is — I don’t want to say immune, but is a little bit removed from the kind of market fluctuations we’re seeing,” Hashemi said in an interview. “It’s really not about consumer spending, it’s not about an advertising business, it’s just day in day out work that businesses are relying on.”

Image Credits: Felt

How the myth of the "girlboss" harms emerging women in tech

If there’s one story you read this weekend, make it this one. My colleagues Anita Ramaswamy and Amanda Silberling wrote about the myth of the girlboss and how it impacts women in tech. They explore how “once a vaguely aspirational term of praise reserved only for affluent white women, the moniker now reflects the maddening contradiction of workplace feminism: We know that it’s not enough to just be a woman in power, and that what we do with that power matters far more than simply wielding it.”

Here’s why it’s important: The story puts into words a lot of the irony, emotion and impact of why this term frustrated so many people. Here are two excerpts that stand out:

There’s a disconnect between the evolution of feminism in the outside world, juxtaposed with the frustratingly slow rate at which Silicon Valley realizes that a woman CEO shouldn’t be a novelty. Outside of work, women fight for an intersectional feminism that’s trans-inclusive, uplifts people of color and advocates for disability rights. But in startup culture, just being a woman in and of itself is seen as subversive.

And, this, from Sruti Bharat, who most recently worked as interim CEO at All Raise.

“Just because a woman has been oppressed, or has been marginalized, or treated differently, doesn’t mean that she is also aware of how to fix it, or how to speak about it or is not perpetuating it herself. We’re always advocating for women to be icons … but the reality of that is it takes actual advocacy work and movement building and policy,” Bharat said.

A cup of coffee and a briefcase in millennial pink to depict the rise of the &quot;girlboss&quot; term.
A cup of coffee and a briefcase in millennial pink to depict the rise of the "girlboss" term.

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

About all these layoffs

I know, I know. There was a lot of layoff news last month and June is starting no differently. This week, we wrote about layoffs at IRL, SWVL, PolicyGenius, Loom, Gemini and Carbon Health.

Here’s why it’s important: At this point, it still feels newsworthy to report on layoffs of venture-backed startups regardless of if they’re impacting 10% or 50% of staff. I don’t want to get in the game of deciding what number of people need to lose jobs for it to be relevant, but I also realize it’s going to be hard to cover every single workforce reduction.

One nuance that I want to remind everyone, but mostly myself, of is that there's the layoffs that happen due to market uncertainty, and there's the layoffs that happen due to the ability to cite market uncertainty. Questions and reasoning matter a lot, and the “no comment” speaks volumes.

Image Credits: Joey Gannon (opens in a new window) / Flickr (opens in a new window) under a CC BY-SA 2.0 (opens in a new window) license. (Image has been modified)

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

Seen on TechCrunch+

Until next time,

N

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets to Outperform on Dollar Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks, bonds and currencies from emerging economies stand to reap the rewards of a potential peak in the US dollar, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneUS Stocks Advance as Trade

  • Jobs Boom Is Starting to Cool, Raising Hopes for Goldilocks Scenario

    Employers added 390,000 new jobs in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, the Labor Department announced Friday, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing as it seeks to control a sustained burst of inflation that threatens to scar the U.S. economy.The stronger-than-expected report shows that hiring remains robust, even as the Fed intensifies its effort to tamp down inflation through higher interest rates and quantitative tightening. The labor force particip

  • Crypto: Coinbase and the Winklevoss Twins Confirm Tough Times Are Ahead

    Judging by the recent decisions announced by the big names in the sector, it is even logical to say that what industry sources call "crypto winter" will continue for several more weeks, at least, even if volatility is the key word in the space. Coinbase , the most popular of American digital currency trading platforms, has just announced new cost-saving measures. Worse, the firm will rescind certain job offers made to candidates.

  • Mask rules are suddenly back in California as coronavirus hits danger zone

    The coronavirus has been spreading rapidly across California, setting up an anxious summer that could include the return of mask mandates.

  • Harini Logan Wins 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Following a Spell-Off

    The 14-year-old takes home the 2022 Scripps Cup after spelling 22 words correctly in the Spell-off

  • As A Black Woman Who Lived In Sweden, #Swedengate Is All Too Familiar

    Sweden used to evoke the usual stereotypes: blonde-haired blue-eyed people traipsing through green flowery fields, assemble-by-numbers furniture with simplistic yet functional design, perfect meatballs served with gravy and jam, or a strange yet powerful chokehold on the world’s production of pop music (go watch episode 3 of Netflix’s This is Pop). I regret to inform you that while some of those things are true, many of the things we think we know about the country are not. When it comes to Swed

  • First DeSantis censors school books, now he demands new lesson plan

    Florida's governor is teaching all the wrong lessons, by censoring 'woke' schoolbooks and insisting upon anti-communist teachings.

  • How Costco became a mecca for Asian American shoppers

    For the uninitiated, a warehouse retailer tracing its roots to 1970s sunny San Diego is hardly the picture of a staple for a community as diverse as Asian Americans. At present, the wholesale club operates more than 800 outlets in 12 global markets, four of which are in Asian countries or territories. This is why it comes as no surprise that Costco’s profile shopper happens to be Asian.

  • Is This "Dune" Fan-Favorite Character Really Dead? Here's What the Books Say

    The first part of the new film adaptation of "Dune" introduces us to a sprawling world and an even more sprawling cast, filled with a ton of characters and storylines to keep track of. One fan-favorite character that made his mark in just one movie is Duncan Idaho, the House Atreides sword master played by Jason Momoa.

  • Dave Clark, the longtime head of Amazon's consumer division, departs

    Amazon today announced that Dave Clark, CEO of the company's worldwide consumer division, will step down after 23 years in the position. In a note to leadership, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that Clark's last day in the office will be July 1 -- a date corroborated by a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Who is Harini Logan, winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s first-ever spell-off?

    The eighth-grader from San Antonio, Texas, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, and her victory was both deserving and full of drama. “I think it would have been really easy for me to get deterred, to get sort of like, ‘Wow, why am I missing so much?’ ” Harini told the Associated Press afterward. Harini Logan has competed at the Scripps National Spelling Bee three times before.

  • The "Stranger Things" Theory That Changes Everything

    Volume one of "Stranger Things" season four has one of the show's most complex story arcs to date. From an impressive new cast to the return of beloved characters we thought we'd lost, there's hardly a moment to marvel at all of the hidden '80s Easter eggs before another character is swept under Vecna's spell.

  • Did You Read A New Book This Year That You Want To Tell Everyone About? We Want To Know Which Book It Is

    Whether it's non-fiction or YA, we want to hear all about it.View Entire Post ›

  • Oil, Defense Hang Tough In Rough Stock Market Today; These Tech Stocks Soar

    Large-cap techs took it hard on the chin in the stock market today, but a few smaller firms hung tough. Oil firms also held up well with roughly an hour to go in the regular session. Crude oil finished Friday up almost 3% and hurdled above $120 a barrel.

  • U.S. bond funds post first weekly inflow in five months

    U.S. bond funds post first weekly inflow in five months

  • A Beaten-Down Biotech Stock That's Finally Attractive

    Biotech stocks are mired in a historic correction. Throughout 2020 and 2021 investors were bombarded with hype from trendy thematic exchange-traded funds and short-lived social-media celebrities. The correction shows that fundamentals still matter, drug development is difficult, and biotech is not tech.

  • Bitcoin Set to Record 10-Week Losing Streak

    Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to record 10 consecutive weeks of losses for the first time in its history. Quantfury CEO Ali Pourdad dicusses the potential factors driving prices lower and where we're headed next. Plus, reactions to the latest U.S. jobs report, Elon Musk seeking 10% job cuts at Tesla.

  • Tech and crypto firms experienced massive layoffs in May. Here’s how bad it really is

    On Friday, Tesla became the latest tech company to announce layoffs are coming, joining Netflix, Robinhood, and a slew of others.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after a solid jobs report appeared to give the Federal Reserve a green light to continue on an aggressive policy-tightening path to cool decades-high inflation while shares of Apple and Tesla weighed heavily. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% - all signs of a tight labor market.

  • Dollar advances as U.S. job growth tops expectations

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. employment report pointed to a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was 0.4% higher at 102.16 after rising as high as 102.22 following the jobs report. "We had a pretty solid nonfarm payrolls number," said Minh Trang, senior currency trader at Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, California.