Nubeva Technologies Named Among the Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

Nubeva Technologies
·3 min read
Nubeva Technologies
Nubeva Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)("Nubeva" or the "Company"), a leading software innovation company in the fight against ransomware, has been named one of the Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023.

This recognition is a testament to the Company's exceptional performance during 2022 across three key indicators: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading volume. The Venture 50 showcases TSX-V issuers across five sectors: energy, mining, clean technology, life sciences, diversified industries, and technology.

"We are delighted and honored to be named one of the Top 50 Companies on the TSX Venture Exchange for the third year in a row," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "This recognition is a validation of the hard work and dedication of our team. We are addressing a huge problem in the industry, ransomware, and we are committed to continued innovation and driving value for our stakeholders."

Nubeva's patented Ransomware Reversal software is a game-changing solution that captures ransomware encryption materials at the moment of attack. With encryption keys captured, victim organizations are able to decrypt ransomed files without paying the ransom. Additionally, the software collects vital metadata on the attack, which aids in incident response, and significantly helps triage, investigations, and threat removal.

"Despite the availability of state-of-the-art security technologies and backup solutions, 65% of victims are still coerced to pay the ransom to recover their data, usually because the cost of operational downtime is too great," said Chou. "Our technology adds another critical protection layer by enabling organizations to decrypt to restore systems quickly and get systems back online without paying ransoms."

About Nubeva technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the company's business plans, the outlook of the cybersecurity industry and the expectation that the company will be cash flow positive for calendar 2023. Although the company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information and financial outlook are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements for reasons relating to the development and adoption of the company’s technology, and its input and capital cost requirements, among other factors. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For additional information or to schedule interviews, contact: Steve Perkins Chief Marketing Officer, Nubeva Sperkins@nubeva.com (714) 261-9948


