Nuclear Energy Utilization Technology Trends and Advancements Research Report 2022: Next-generation Nuclear Technologies Promote Carbon Neutrality and Hydrogen Economy Growth Opportunities

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Trends and Advancements in Nuclear Energy Utilization" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The study analyzes the global patent landscape for nuclear fission technologies and highlights the main patent owners/applicants and major research areas.

The study describes the major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in next-generation nuclear energy technologies. It also offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis and explores the key stakeholders developing advanced nuclear plant designs, including Generation III - III+ and Generation IV reactors.

Globally, low-carbon energy resources are increasingly critical to combat climate change and ensure adherence to the Paris Climate Summit declarations, especially net zero carbon emissions targets. Nuclear energy can play a critical role due to its high energy density, low land footprint compared to renewable energy sources, and cost competitiveness with fossil-fueled power plants.

However, there have long been concerns surrounding the safety of nuclear power plants. This has prompted industry players to make continuous changes in plant design to enhance the safety profile of reactors.

There are also significant R&D efforts in plant miniaturization, notably the development of small modular reactors, to make nuclear energy a key tool in decarbonizing the energy and industrial sector.

The nuclear industry is also gearing up for its next growth phase by developing Generation IV reactors, which involve changes in the working fluid, coolants, operating temperatures, and power output, among others. With the recent downturn in geopolitical stability in Europe, high natural gas prices, and efforts to ensure energy security, nuclear power is set to record strong growth in upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nuclear Power Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

  • Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3 Technology Snapshot

  • Nuclear Fission - Technology Introduction and Attributes

  • Advanced Nuclear Power Reactors

  • Nuclear Fission Process

  • The Most Advanced Nuclear Reactor Designs are Based on PWR and BWR

  • Advanced Nuclear Reactors Represent the Next Stage in the Deployment of Fission Reactors

  • SMRs Can be a Game Changer in Widening Nuclear Power Application Scope

  • Generation IV Reactors Will Gain Traction Beyond 2030

  • Cost Breakdown of Nuclear Power Plants

  • Generating Nuclear Power is Cheaper Than Coal and Combined cycle Plants

  • Kazakhstan is the Largest Mined Uranium Producer, While France and China Have the Highest Enrichment Capacity

  • Nuclear Waste Management is a Crucial Part of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

  • Nuclear Energy Landscape: Key Innovations

  • Superior Safety and Cost Savings with Next-generation ABWR

  • Advanced PWR Offering Superior Thermal Efficiency and Cooling System

  • Stable Salt Fast Reactor with the Capacity to Burn Waste Nuclear fuel

  • Cost-competitive and Safe SMR

  • Next-Generation SMR for Decentralized Applications

  • PWR-based SMR Offering Low Cost and Easy Deployment

  • Generation - IV Offering High Safety and Efficiency

4 Patent Landscape

  • United States Leads in Nuclear Fission R&D Activity

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Demand for Low Emission Hydrogen Will Support Generation IV Reactor Development

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Industrial Decarbonization and Electrification Will Support Deployment of Small Modular Reactors

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Nuclear Energy Can Ensure Energy Security and Energy Independence in the Current Geopolitical Atmosphere

6 Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

7 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b010y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-energy-utilization-technology-trends-and-advancements-research-report-2022-next-generation-nuclear-technologies-promote-carbon-neutrality-and-hydrogen-economy-growth-opportunities-301713500.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

