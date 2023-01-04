Nuclear Energy Utilization Technology Trends and Advancements Research Report 2022: Next-generation Nuclear Technologies Promote Carbon Neutrality and Hydrogen Economy Growth Opportunities
The study analyzes the global patent landscape for nuclear fission technologies and highlights the main patent owners/applicants and major research areas.
The study describes the major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in next-generation nuclear energy technologies. It also offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis and explores the key stakeholders developing advanced nuclear plant designs, including Generation III - III+ and Generation IV reactors.
Globally, low-carbon energy resources are increasingly critical to combat climate change and ensure adherence to the Paris Climate Summit declarations, especially net zero carbon emissions targets. Nuclear energy can play a critical role due to its high energy density, low land footprint compared to renewable energy sources, and cost competitiveness with fossil-fueled power plants.
However, there have long been concerns surrounding the safety of nuclear power plants. This has prompted industry players to make continuous changes in plant design to enhance the safety profile of reactors.
There are also significant R&D efforts in plant miniaturization, notably the development of small modular reactors, to make nuclear energy a key tool in decarbonizing the energy and industrial sector.
The nuclear industry is also gearing up for its next growth phase by developing Generation IV reactors, which involve changes in the working fluid, coolants, operating temperatures, and power output, among others. With the recent downturn in geopolitical stability in Europe, high natural gas prices, and efforts to ensure energy security, nuclear power is set to record strong growth in upcoming years.
3 Technology Snapshot
Nuclear Fission - Technology Introduction and Attributes
Advanced Nuclear Power Reactors
Nuclear Fission Process
The Most Advanced Nuclear Reactor Designs are Based on PWR and BWR
Advanced Nuclear Reactors Represent the Next Stage in the Deployment of Fission Reactors
SMRs Can be a Game Changer in Widening Nuclear Power Application Scope
Generation IV Reactors Will Gain Traction Beyond 2030
Cost Breakdown of Nuclear Power Plants
Generating Nuclear Power is Cheaper Than Coal and Combined cycle Plants
Kazakhstan is the Largest Mined Uranium Producer, While France and China Have the Highest Enrichment Capacity
Nuclear Waste Management is a Crucial Part of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle
Nuclear Energy Landscape: Key Innovations
Superior Safety and Cost Savings with Next-generation ABWR
Advanced PWR Offering Superior Thermal Efficiency and Cooling System
Stable Salt Fast Reactor with the Capacity to Burn Waste Nuclear fuel
Cost-competitive and Safe SMR
Next-Generation SMR for Decentralized Applications
PWR-based SMR Offering Low Cost and Easy Deployment
Generation - IV Offering High Safety and Efficiency
United States Leads in Nuclear Fission R&D Activity
Growth Opportunity 1: Growing Demand for Low Emission Hydrogen Will Support Generation IV Reactor Development
Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Industrial Decarbonization and Electrification Will Support Deployment of Small Modular Reactors
Growth Opportunity 3: Nuclear Energy Can Ensure Energy Security and Energy Independence in the Current Geopolitical Atmosphere
