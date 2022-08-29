U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast [2022-2028] | Reach USD 19.47 Billion; Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Nuclear Medicine Market to Register Stunning CAGR of 19.6% during 2022-2028; Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Collaborates with CardioNavix, LLC to Bolster Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nuclear medicine market size was USD 5.04 billion in 2020. The market is studious to grow from USD 5.57 billion in 2021 to USD 19.47 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6% during the 2021-2028 period. This report is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Global Nuclear Medicine, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market growth is primarily accredited to the rising occurrence of chronic conditions. Furthermore, technological progressions empowering the usage of radiopharmaceuticals to analyze and treat cancerous tumors aid towards market growth.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812


Industry Development

March 2021: Bracco Diagnostics Inc. declared a collaboration with CardioNavix, LLC to enhance patient access to cardiac PET imaging. This novel program, the Bracco Mobile Isotope Service, will empower more patient care sites to provide cardiac PET imaging.

Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

19.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 19.47 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 5.57  Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

169


Driving Factors

Technological Progressions in Nuclear Imaging Modalities to Boost Market

One of the fundamental aspects for the nuclear medicine market growth is the augmented consciousness concerning the possible influence of primary and timely diagnosis and the corresponding affirmative sway in the management and treatment of prolonged disorders. Developments in nuclear imaging technology, especially PET/PET-CT, have helped in the extension of applications of this modality beyond oncology to cardiology, neurology, and identification of infections.

There has been a substantial increase in the volume of the PET and SPECT procedures due to these technological advancements. For instance, other improvements such as the development of cadmium zinc telluride (CZT)-based detectors, which helps in the simultaneous viewing of physiological and anatomical structures, is expected to drive the adoption of SPECT-CT systems.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812


Report Coverage

Our reports are conducted with an exhaustive examination method that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to offer reliable predictions and examine the nuclear medicine America dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admission to various international as well as locally sponsored registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in operative zones.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships Commenced by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The dominating players in the market continually root for resourceful strategies to encourage their brand value and also promote the global market growth of the product with facing least imaginable obstacles. One such capable strategy is gaining competitive companies and therefore fortifying a profit for both the involved companies.

Segmentation

On the basis of the type, the Nuclear Medicine is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the global market in 2020.

In terms of application, the market America is classified into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others.

By the end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segments

Segmentation

By Type

  • Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

    • PET Radiopharmaceuticals

      • FDG-PET/18F

      • 68Ga

      • 68Cu

      • 11C

      • Others

    • SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

      • Technetium-99m

      • Iodine-123

      • Xenon-133

      • Thallium-201

      • Others

  • Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

By Application

  • Neurology

  • Cardiology

  • Oncology

  • Others

 By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Rest of the World


Quick Buy - Nuclear Medicine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101812


Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Increased Usage of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

North America created a revenue of USD 2.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The prompt adoption of operative nuclear imaging technologies pooled with the rising utilization of technologically sound and proficient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals across the region are anticipated to fuel Nuclear Medicine market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-highest nuclear medicine market America share due to the adoption of advanced radiopharmaceuticals and current product unveilings by prominent players.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Revenue Owing to Decreasing Diagnosis Processes

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely influenced the market in 2020. The concerns such as scarcity of workforce & staff, the threat of transmission of COVID-19, and the deterioration in the imaging processes such as PET-CT SPECT procedures posed a test for the market growth in 2020. The decline in the procedures can be accredited to the interruption in supply chains, logistical challenges, and adoption of safety measures, which is difficult to maintain by centers.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812


List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Cardinal Health (U.S.)

  • Norgine B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Curium (France)

  • Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG) (France)

  • Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (U.S.)

  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India)

  • GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.S.)

Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Key Insights

    • Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2019

    • Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – For Key Countries, 2019

    • PET/PET-CT Procedure Volume –for Key Countries, 2019

    • Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

      •  Diagnostics

        • PET Radiopharmaceuticals

          • FDG-PET/18F

          • 68Ga

          • 68Cu

          • 11C

          • Others

      • Therapeutics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

      • Neurology

      • Cardiology

      • Oncology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      •  North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

  • North America Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

      •  Diagnostics

        • PET Radiopharmaceuticals

        • SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

      • Therapeutics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

      • Neurology

      • Cardiology

      • Oncology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country

      •  U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

      •  Diagnostics

        • PET Radiopharmaceuticals

        • SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

      • Therapeutics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

      • Neurology

      • Cardiology

      • Oncology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/ Sub-region

      •  U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type

      •  Diagnostics

        • PET Radiopharmaceuticals

          • FDG-PET/18F

          • 68Ga

          • 68Cu

          • 11C

          • Others

        • SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

          • Technetium-99m

          • Iodine-123

          • Xenon-133

          • Thallium-201

          • Others

      •  Therapeutics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application

      • Neurology

      • Cardiology

      • Oncology

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End-user

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Diagnostic Centers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Country/ Sub-region

      •  Japan

      • China

      • India

      • Australia

      • Southeast Asia

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

TOC Continued...


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-101812


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245


Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market-9463


