Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast [2022-2028] | Reach USD 19.47 Billion; Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nuclear medicine market size was USD 5.04 billion in 2020. The market is studious to grow from USD 5.57 billion in 2021 to USD 19.47 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.6% during the 2021-2028 period. This report is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Global Nuclear Medicine, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market growth is primarily accredited to the rising occurrence of chronic conditions. Furthermore, technological progressions empowering the usage of radiopharmaceuticals to analyze and treat cancerous tumors aid towards market growth.





Industry Development

March 2021: Bracco Diagnostics Inc. declared a collaboration with CardioNavix, LLC to enhance patient access to cardiac PET imaging. This novel program, the Bracco Mobile Isotope Service, will empower more patient care sites to provide cardiac PET imaging.

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 19.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 19.47 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 5.57 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 169





Driving Factors

Technological Progressions in Nuclear Imaging Modalities to Boost Market

One of the fundamental aspects for the nuclear medicine market growth is the augmented consciousness concerning the possible influence of primary and timely diagnosis and the corresponding affirmative sway in the management and treatment of prolonged disorders. Developments in nuclear imaging technology, especially PET/PET-CT, have helped in the extension of applications of this modality beyond oncology to cardiology, neurology, and identification of infections.

There has been a substantial increase in the volume of the PET and SPECT procedures due to these technological advancements. For instance, other improvements such as the development of cadmium zinc telluride (CZT)-based detectors, which helps in the simultaneous viewing of physiological and anatomical structures, is expected to drive the adoption of SPECT-CT systems.





Report Coverage

Our reports are conducted with an exhaustive examination method that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation technique that further aids us to offer reliable predictions and examine the nuclear medicine America dynamics precisely. Further, our analysts have gained admission to various international as well as locally sponsored registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in operative zones.

Competitive Landscape

Partnerships Commenced by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The dominating players in the market continually root for resourceful strategies to encourage their brand value and also promote the global market growth of the product with facing least imaginable obstacles. One such capable strategy is gaining competitive companies and therefore fortifying a profit for both the involved companies.

Segmentation

On the basis of the type, the Nuclear Medicine is categorized into diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals segment is estimated to hold the dominant share of the global market in 2020.

In terms of application, the market America is classified into neurology, cardiology, oncology, and others.

By the end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segments

Segmentation By Type



Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Technetium-99m Iodine-123 Xenon-133 Thallium-201 Others

Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals By Application



Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others By Geography



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Backed by Increased Usage of Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals

North America created a revenue of USD 2.57 billion in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The prompt adoption of operative nuclear imaging technologies pooled with the rising utilization of technologically sound and proficient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals across the region are anticipated to fuel Nuclear Medicine market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-highest nuclear medicine market America share due to the adoption of advanced radiopharmaceuticals and current product unveilings by prominent players.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Revenue Owing to Decreasing Diagnosis Processes

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely influenced the market in 2020. The concerns such as scarcity of workforce & staff, the threat of transmission of COVID-19, and the deterioration in the imaging processes such as PET-CT SPECT procedures posed a test for the market growth in 2020. The decline in the procedures can be accredited to the interruption in supply chains, logistical challenges, and adoption of safety measures, which is difficult to maintain by centers.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (U.S.)

Cardinal Health (U.S.)

Norgine B.V. (Netherlands)

Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Curium (France)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG) (France)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc. (U.S.)

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India)

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.S.)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Key Insights Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2019 Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – For Key Countries, 2019 PET/PET-CT Procedure Volume –for Key Countries, 2019 Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries New Product Launches Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diagnostics PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diagnostics PET Radiopharmaceuticals SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diagnostics PET Radiopharmaceuticals SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Diagnostics PET Radiopharmaceuticals FDG-PET/18F 68Ga 68Cu 11C Others SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals Technetium-99m Iodine-123 Xenon-133 Thallium-201 Others Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Neurology Cardiology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued...





