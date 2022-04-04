U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Nuclear Missiles and Bombs Market to Reach $126.34 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in geopolitical conflicts and surge in defense budget allocations drive the global nuclear missiles and bombs market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market by Type (Aircraft Bombers, ICBM, SLBM, Other), by Range (<1000km, 1000km-5000km, >5000km), by Status (Active, Reserve And Retired): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global nuclear missiles and bombs industry was accounted for $72.64 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $126.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in geopolitical conflicts and rise in defense budget allocations have boosted the growth of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market. However, international treaties and consortiums discourage nuclear testing. This hampers the market growth. On the contrary, collaborations with governments, think tanks, and lobbyist would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11082

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the defense sector. The lockdown delayed delivery dates, disrupted operations, and postponed review conferences.

  • The cross-border conflicts and implications on Chinese governments by other nations due to Covid-19 outbreak affected the market.

  • Due to global pandemic, the budget allocated to R&D or new product launch was put on hold and the funding was re-allocated toward managing the Covid-19 crisis.

The SLBM segment held the largest share

By type, the SLBM segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market. However, the aircraft bomber and land based missiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for small nuclear warhead as they can be easily deployed through aircraft bombers and land-based missiles.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11082

The active segment dominated the market

By status, the active segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market, due to increase in investment to modify the existing nuclear arsenal and surge in acquisition of new warheads. However, the reserve and retired segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in influence of non-nuclear proliferation treaties and efforts by numerous countries to dismantle existing arsenal.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than half of the market, owing to increase in defense budget expenditure and possession of the biggest nuclear arsenal. However, the global nuclear missiles and bombs market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in nuclear arsenal across the region and initiatives taken by governments of India, Pakistani, and China.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11082

Major market players

  • Airbus Group

  • BAE Systems

  • ArianeGroup SAS

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • brahmos aerospace

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • mbda

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

  • The Boeing Company

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9885dfba58144b4b7169c1d1c8780a3a

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

Nuclear Submarine Combat Systems Market by Submarine Type (Ship Submersible Hunter Killer (SSK), Ship Submersible Nuclear (SSN), and Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN)), System (Sensors, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), Armaments, Torpedoes, Cruise Missiles, Ballistic Missiles, and Mines), and Weapon (Torpedoes, Ballistic Missiles, Cruise Missiles, and Mines): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market by Type (Chemical Security, Biological Security, Radiological Security, and Nuclear Security), Function (Decontamination, Protection, Detection, and Simulation), and Application (Military and Law Enforcement): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Surface to Air Missiles Market by Launch Type (Vehicle Launched and Shoulder Launched), by Product (High Altitude Missile, Hollow Missile, and Low Altitude Missile), by Application (Fighting, Air Defense, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Missile Launching Systems Market by Platform (Naval Vessel-Based, Ground Vehicle-Based, and Airborne), and End-User (Army, Navy, and Air force): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Rocket and Missiles Market by Missiles Type (Ballistic Missile and Cruise Missile), by Rocket Type (Artillery Rocket and Air-Launched Rocket), by Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-surface, and Subsea-to-Surface), and by Propulsion (Solid Propulsion, Liquid Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion, Ramjet, Turbojet, and Scramjet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Cruise Missile Market by Launch Platform (Air, Surface Combatants, Land and Submarine), Range (Short-range Missiles, Medium-range Missiles and Long-range Missiles), Application (Attack and Defensive) and Speed (Subsonic, Supersonic and Hypersonic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Ballistic Missile Market by Launch Mode (Surface-to-Surface, Surface-to-Air, Air-to-Air, Air-to-Surface, and Subsea-to-Air) and Range (Short-range, Medium-range, Intermediate-range, and Intercontinental): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Missile Armed Fast Attack Craft (FAC) Market by Application (National Defence, Technical Research, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Maritime Missile Launch System Market by System (Vertical Launching System, Single Cell Launcher, and Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine), Mode (On-Surface and Submarine), and Launch Type (Hot Launch, Cold Launch, and Concentric Canister Launch): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Hypersonic Missile Market by Product (Hypersonic Glide Vehicles and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles), Application (Wire Guidance, Command Guidance, Terrain Comparison Guidance, Terrestrial Guidance, Inertial Guidance, Beam Rider Guidance, Laser Guidance, and RF & GPS Reference), and End User (Military and Civil): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

