Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Babcock, GE Hitachi Nuclear, Fluor, James Fisher and Sons & More

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to grow from $4.90 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The nuclear power reactor decommissioning market is expected to grow to $8.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The main types of nuclear power reactor decommissioning are pressurized water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors, boiling water reactors, high-temperature gas-cooled reactors, liquid metal fast breeder reactors, and others. Pressurized nuclear power reactor decommissioning refers to a type of nuclear reactor that generates energy while also propelling nuclear submarines and naval vessels. The various capacities include below 100 MW, 100-1000 MW, and above 1000 MW and are used in several applications such as commercial power reactors, prototype power reactors, and research reactors.

Europe was the largest region in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growing sensitivity towards environmental issues is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market going forward. Environmental sensitivity refers to the growing awareness of environmental issues. Nuclear power plants (NPPs) are used to produce carbon-free electricity due to their superior reliability, enormous clean-air compliance value, and large capacity for power generation.

Decommissioning is the process of removing nuclear fuel from a nuclear power plant and assisting in the termination of operating licenses. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in October 2021, the Canadian government is working to develop resources and improve environmental quality, with the objective of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Moreover, in May 2021, the United Kingdom announced £166.5 million ($206.61 million) in financing to support the development of green technology that would reduce carbon emissions. Therefore, growing sensitivity towards environmental issues is driving the growth of the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market.

The implementation of information and technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning market. Major companies operating in the nuclear power reactor decommissioning sector are focused on using information and technology to reinforce their position. For instance, in February 2020, VTT Technical Research Centre, a Finland-based research and technology company, launched the dECOmm project, which helps to decommission nuclear power plants. This project is using information technology in decommissioning to make the process easier and faster. The dECOmm project is an eco-friendly project that emits less carbon while decommissioning nuclear power plants.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Reactor Type: Pressurized Water Reactor; Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor; Boiling Water Reactor; High-temperature Gas-cooled Reactor; Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor; Other Reactor Types
2) By Capacity: Below 100 MW; 100-1000 MW; Above 1000 MW
3) By Application: Commercial Power Reactor; Prototype Power Reactor; Research Reactor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Characteristics

3. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning

5. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Size And Growth

6. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Segmentation

7. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

9. China Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

10. India Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

11. Japan Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

12. Australia Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

13. Indonesia Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

14. South Korea Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

15. Western Europe Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

16. UK Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

17. Germany Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

18. France Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

19. Eastern Europe Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

20. Russia Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

21. North America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

22. USA Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

23. South America Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

24. Brazil Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

25. Middle East Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

26. Africa Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

27. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market

29. Nuclear Power Reactor Decommissioning Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Babcock International Group PLC

  • GE Hitachi Nuclear Services

  • Fluor Corporation

  • Westinghouse Electric Company

  • AECOM

  • NorthStar Group Services Inc.

  • Studsvik AB

  • Bechtel Group Inc.

  • James Fisher and Sons PLC

  • Orano Group

  • WS Atkins PLC

  • Enercon Services Inc.

  • Areva S.A.

  • SNC - LAVALIN

  • TEPCO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgufx8

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-power-reactor-decommissioning-global-market-report-2022-featuring-babcock-ge-hitachi-nuclear-fluor-james-fisher-and-sons--more-301674894.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

