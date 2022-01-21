U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Nuclear talks with Iran on right track for a final agreement, EU official says

·1 min read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna are moving in the right direction and a final agreement may be within reach, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

"My assessment is that we are on the right track for a final agreement," the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, referring to "small" progress in a number of issues.

"My concern, more than in the substance, is about the timing. There I have a feeling that we are going too slow. It would be an incredible mistake if, because of timing, we would not get a good solution," the official said without elaborating. "Still, I think that we will have an agreement...and I think that it will be rather sooner than later." (Reporting by Sabine Siebold, editing by Marine Strauss)

