Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Employment of the Procedure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industries Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market
Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size reached US$ 4.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.47 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.02% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification are routine procedures in molecular biology and forensic analysis. They are used for separating deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) from proteins, membranes, and other cellular materials through reagent-based and column-based techniques. Hair, blood, bones, sperm, saliva, nails, and urine are some of the commonly used sources for nucleic acid isolation and purification. They assist clinicians in processing the samples in minimum time, diagnosing patients with genetic mutations, determining the high risk for cancer, developing new therapeutics, and enhancing the effectiveness of drugs. As a result, these techniques are extensively employed in various verticals, including bioscience research, gene-splicing, molecular diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and forensics.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Trends:

The increasing employment of the procedure in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Nucleic acid isolation and purification are used to identify microorganisms and genetic predispositions, detect different mutations, and determine their role in antibiotics. In line with this, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and chronic conditions, such as cancer, are favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of magnetic bead-based extraction kits used for liquid handling platforms that are capable of extracting the highest purity nucleic acids from tissue, blood, and plant materials is providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness about genomic diagnostics among patients and the increasing efficiency of genomics sequencing in diagnosing diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the widespread utilization of DNA and RNA isolation for screening and detecting pathogens and microorganisms in routine samples and the rapid adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques to detect genetic abnormalities are supporting the market growth. Other factors, including the significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Product:

  • Kits and Reagents

  • Instruments

Breakup by Type:

  • Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

  • Total RNA Isolation and Purification

  • Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

  • Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

  • Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

  • microRNA Isolation and Purification

  • PCR Cleanup

  • Others

Breakup by Method:

  • Column-Based Isolation and Purification

  • Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation and Purification

  • Reagent-Based Isolation and Purification

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

  • Academic and Government Research Institutes

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Type

8 Market Breakup by Method

9 Market Breakup by End User

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abcam plc

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Macherey-Nagel Gmbh & Co. Kg

  • New England Biolabs

  • Norgen Biotek Corp.

  • Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

  • Promega Corporation

  • Qiagen

  • Roche Molecular Systems Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

  • Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings Inc.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oeflw0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


