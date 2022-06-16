U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.59
    -114.40 (-3.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,955.16
    -713.37 (-2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,692.50
    -406.65 (-3.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,657.55
    -73.59 (-4.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.57
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    +23.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    +0.0060 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    -0.0730 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    +0.0137 (+1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2430
    -1.5760 (-1.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,111.24
    -106.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.19
    -26.82 (-5.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.42
    -211.99 (-2.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Research Report by Product, Method, Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Research Report by Product (Instruments, Kits, and Reagents), Method, Type, Application, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Research Report by Product, Method, Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06255729/?utm_source=GNW

The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market size was estimated at USD 4,205.02 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 4,592.18 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.38% to reach USD 7,202.71 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Instruments, Kits, and Reagents.

Based on Method, the market was studied across Column-based Isolation And Purification, Magnetic Bead-based Isolation And Purification, and Reagent-based Isolation And Purification.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation And Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation And Purification, Micro RNA Isolation And Purification, PCR Cleanup, Plasmid DNA Isolation And Purification, and Total RNA Isolation And Purification.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Agriculture & Animal Research, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, and Personalized Medicine.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:
We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.

This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH, Illumina Inc., Invitek Molecular GmbH, Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp, Omega Bio-tek, Inc., Pall Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06255729/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Investors Bet One of the Biggest Trades on Wall Street Will Unwind

    The rapid fall in the Japanese yen has been at the center of one of the biggest bets on Wall Street this year, but a group of contrarian investors is pushing the other direction, expecting a major reversal.

  • Kroger Stock Slides As Same Store Sales Guide Clouds Earnings Beat, Outlook Boost

    Kroger's same-store sales guidance fell modestly shy of Street forecasts, but boosted its full-year profit outlook as consumer pivot to food and staples spending.

  • Kroger expected to pass inflation test with household focus

    Kroger Co's quarterly profit is expected to be largely untouched by any wider demand dip on Thursday, with even the most price-conscious shoppers drawn by its groceries and household essentials. Major U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc and Target Corp have in recent weeks sounded alarm bells over the toll decades high inflation is taking on U.S. shoppers, stoking fears that the economy could be heading into recession. But with people prioritizing spending on food and household essentials, a shift which is usual during downturns, Kroger's grocery stores are not expected to have to resort to the steep discounts other retailers have required to move stock.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • 10 Safe Stocks to Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 safe stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. You can skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s 13F portfolio and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Seth Andrew Klarman is a billionaire hedge fund manager with a […]

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Market check: Dow falls 600+ points, Nasdaq stocks nearly all in the red

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”

  • These 15 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 15 important value stocks that are losing value in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that are losing value in 2022, go directly to These 5 Important Stocks are Losing Value in 2022. Value stocks have provided investors with some much-needed relief from a devastating […]

  • 70% of economists in a new poll say America is headed for a recession in 2023. Here’s how pros say to approach investing in light of that

    It has taken the S&P 500 only 4 months, on average, to recoup losses from the 23 market corrections (declines of 10% to 20%) since World War II, and 14 months, on average, following the 10 “garden variety” bear markets (declines of 20% to 40%) during that same time period, according to data compiled by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Warren Buffett himself emphasizes the importance of investing for the long term and trying not to time the market, at least for most investors. “Don’t watch the market closely,” Buffett told CNBC back in 2016.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Ford and GM Diverge on Dividend Policies. Here’s Why and What It Means.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout. Here’s what that says about their capital-return philosophies and investing in growth.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Builds $5.7 Billion Bet Against European Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has emerged as the biggest short seller of European stocks, wagering more than $5.7 billion against them in a bid to profit from a potential decline in value.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • Like Growth? You'll Love These 2 High-Yield Stocks

    These two real estate investment trusts can provide investors with massive, safe, and growing dividends.