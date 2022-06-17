Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market worth $9.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 6.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market can mainly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. The emerging economies and improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the nucleic acid purification market.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a significant increase in testing and drug research pertaining to the disease. The research in this area is being furthered to better understand the dynamics of the infection, which is expected to propel the nucleic acid isolation and purification field further. On the other hand, it is estimated that the major share of diagnostic assays and molecular testing of COVID-19, along with personalized medicine, will grow at a stable pace in the next five years. There is a huge increase of manufacturers that have taken key steps to increase patient access to coronavirus diagnostic testing and vaccine and drug development in laboratories, hospitals, and other testing sites across the country to guide patient care and protect public health.

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the demand for diagnostic kits and other critical care medical devices has witnessed exponential growth in the last two years. In 2020–2021, healthcare provider facilities across the globe were overwhelmed with patient submissions for COVID-19 screening & treatment. This resulted in severe disruptions in clinical workflows within inpatient care facilities, leading to the prioritization of critical patient care procedures by provider facilities.

By product, the kits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global nucleic acid purification market in 2021. Growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for kits and reagents for DNA and RNA isolation during research studies carried out to understand genetic abnormalities.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the growing awareness of genomic diagnostics among patients and the increasing efficiency of genomics sequencing in the diagnosis of diseases. Also, the increasing use of DNA and RNA isolation for screening and detecting pathogens and microorganism in routine samples and rapid adoption of PCR techniques to detect genetic abnormalities is expected to drive the segment growth.

By Type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.



On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. In 2021, the plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of purified plasmid DNA in a variety of downstream applications, such as PCR, sequencing, expression of proteins, gene therapy, and transfection. Moreover, the availability of a broad range of kits for extraction and processing of plasmid DNA, and the increasing application in gene expression profiling is further contributing to segment growth.

North America dominates the nucleic acid isolation and purification market during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid purification market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to factors such as significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region. With rapid development in molecular biotechnology, novel detection techniques and molecular diagnostic represented by nucleic acid hybridization and nucleic acid sequence analysis are becoming increasingly significant in various medical fields. Hence, leading players in the market are focusing on entering into a strategic collaboration to develop novel products. For instance, in Market 2020, Zymo Research announced entering into collaboration with, a laboratory instruments and solutions provider, Tecan to launch ready-to-use processing products for streamlining DNA and RNA extraction for nucleic acid hybridization. Such product launches are expected to facilitate the growth in the North American region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The prominent players in this nucleic acid isolation market are QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Zymo Research (US), New England Biolabs (US), Norgen Biotek Corp (Canada), and Omega Bio-tek (US).

