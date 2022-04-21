U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Dr Phil Boyd as Chief Financial Officer

Nucleome Therapeutics
·3 min read
Nucleome Therapeutics
Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Dr Phil Boyd as Chief Financial Officer

Phil brings more than 20 years of top-flight financial experience in the life sciences industry

Oxford, UK, 21 April 2022 – Nucleome Therapeutics, (‘Nucleome’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company utilizing breakthrough technologies to decode the dark matter of the human genome to discover precision medicines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Phil Boyd as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

“Phil is a highly accomplished CFO with a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in the biotechnology sector; I am delighted to welcome him to our executive team,” commented Dr Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nucleome. “His extensive experience in finance and operations will be instrumental to our strategic growth as we continue to decode dark genome and begin biological validation of our first drug targets with the ambition to build discovery programmes for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.”

Phil, who is a strategic finance professional and management accountant with more than 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector, will join on a part-time basis. He will retain his role as Chief Financial Officer for the private life science company Enterprise Therapeutics, and he remains as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for UK BioCentre.

Previous companies where Phil has served as Chief Financial Officer include Caldan Therapeutics, Epsilogen, Syntaxin from 2007 through several rounds of funding to its acquisition by Ipsen in 2013, Tiziana Lifesciences plc taking it through its IPO in April 2014, and Oxford BioDynamics in preparation for its IPO in December 2016.

Phil has also served as Chair of the Finance Committee at the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and was a non-executive director of OBN (UK). He has a BSc in Biotechnology and a PhD in Genetics from Leeds University and is a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology and a Visiting Fellow at Durham University Business School.

Dr Phil Boyd, Chief Financial Officer of Nucleome, said: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join Nucleome. My early scientific training was in genetics, and it is clear that Nucleome has real potential to become a game changer in drug discovery. The Company’s breakthrough technology offers us the unique ability to unlock the largely unchartered dark genome to discover precision medicines and understand complex diseases. It is rare to encounter a company with such compelling science, so much potential upside and a strong platform to fuel future growth.”

– End –

About Nucleome Therapeutics
Nucleome Therapeutics is decoding the dark matter of the human genome to uncover novel ways to treat disease. The dark genome holds more than 90% of disease-linked genetic variants whose value remains untapped, representing a significant opportunity for drug discovery and development. We have the unique ability to link these variants to gene function and map disease pathways. Our cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types. This enables us to discover and develop novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Our ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers. Nucleome Therapeutics was founded by leading experts in gene regulation from the University of Oxford and backed by investment from Oxford Sciences Innovation. For more information, please visit www.nucleome.com.

For more information, please contact:

Nucleome Therapeutics
Dr Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer & Founder
contact@nucleome.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Sukaina Virji/ Lindsey Neville
Nucleome@consilium-comms.com


