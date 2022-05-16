U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.00
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,075.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,326.50
    -56.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.35
    -1.14 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.40
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -2.37 (-7.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4750
    +0.2900 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,980.26
    -232.17 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.73
    -9.38 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.79
    +0.64 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Nucor to Acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NUE
    Watchlist

Investor conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of investment funds managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors (C.H.I.), a leading manufacturer of overhead doors for residential and commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The transaction is valued at $3.0 billion, which represents approximately 13x C.H.I.'s estimated trailing twelve-month EBITDA at close. The transaction is expected to close in June or shortly thereafter, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and be immediately accretive to earnings in its first year of ownership.

"Acquiring C.H.I. is another step in our long-term strategy to expand into areas that are a natural extension of our business and leverage our efficient manufacturing model. C.H.I. is a highly profitable organization built with an amazing team and culture. It has consistently proven its strength and competitive advantages due to its broad product suite, very short lead times, robust delivery infrastructure and focused customer service," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the construction and infrastructure markets. As with the acquisitions Nucor made in the past year in insulated metal panels and racking, C.H.I. increases the overall long-run value of the organization with businesses that have strong free cash flow characteristics, robust growth prospects and fit with Nucor's capabilities."

C.H.I. manufactures overhead door products for residential and commercial applications, as well as rolling steel and rubber doors for commercial and industrial customers. The company has approximately 800 teammates across two manufacturing plants in Arthur, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, and regional warehouses located in California, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Jersey. With a highly diversified national customer network of professional garage door dealers, C.H.I. is able to maintain minimal inventory levels and realize industry-leading fulfillment times, while providing direct delivery to customers.

The overhead door market is a growing $5 billion market that has both residential and non-residential exposure through new builds and repair and remodel applications. Commercial overhead doors are used in warehousing and retail, areas that Nucor has focused its attention recently through other value-added products such as insulated metal panels (CENTRIA, Metl-Span and TrueCore brands) and steel racking solutions (Hannibal Industries and Elite Storage Solutions). It is expected that the C.H.I. acquisition will also benefit from Nucor's recent paint line investments at its Hickman, Arkansas, and Crawfordsville, Indiana, sheet mills.

"We believe C.H.I. has great potential to not only continue but accelerate its history of growth and bring supply chain efficiencies by leveraging Nucor's footprint and existing product channels. Our companies have strong cultural similarities, and we are excited that the senior management team will continue to lead the company. We look forward to working with C.H.I.'s experienced team to realize these market opportunities and grow the business," said Topalian.

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen PLLC served as legal counsel to Nucor Corporation for this transaction.

In conjunction with this release, Nucor will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET with Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer at https://app.webinar.net/BQkVolXo48J. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and will be available at www.Nucor.com/Investors under Investor Events prior to the call.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing market steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) the availability and cost of electricity and natural gas, which could negatively affect our cost of steel production or result in a delay or cancellation of existing or future drilling within our natural gas drilling programs; (5) critical equipment failures and business interruptions; (6) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States; (7) impairment in the recorded value of inventory, equity investments, fixed assets, goodwill or other long-lived assets; (8) uncertainties surrounding the global economy, including excess world capacity for steel production, inflation and interest rate changes; (9) fluctuations in currency conversion rates; (10) significant changes in laws or government regulations affecting environmental compliance, including legislation and regulations that result in greater regulation of greenhouse gas emissions that could increase our energy costs, capital expenditures and operating costs or cause one or more of our permits to be revoked or make it more difficult to obtain permit modifications; (11) the cyclical nature of the steel industry; (12) capital investments and their impact on our performance; (13) our safety performance; and (14) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants of the virus. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-to-acquire-chi-overhead-doors-from-kkr-301547633.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • Twitter Stock Extends Slide As Elon Musk Reveals Spat With Legal Team, Adding to Takeover Doubts

    "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their (non-disclosure agreement)," Musk Tweeted Saturday.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees S&P 500 Losses After Bear Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest bounce in US stocks is a bear market rally and more declines lie ahead, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow Escape“With valuations now m

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • Warren Buffett's Cost Basis on These 4 Stocks Is Shockingly Low

    Over the past six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has demonstrated that he knows a thing or two about investing. Since taking Berkshire's reins in 1965, he's created more than $680 billion in shareholder value and generated an average annual return -- I repeat, average annual return -- of 20.1% for his company's stock. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's ongoing success, such as portfolio concentration and his love of dividend stocks, arguably the biggest key to the Oracle of Omaha's outperformance is his willingness to hold investments for long periods.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stock market crashes and corrections happen. A bear market of at least a 20% decline will also eventually happen again, maybe even this month. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said it's a "fantasy" to believe the worst inflation the U.S. has experienced in 40 years could be tamed by tiptoeing around it.

  • Can This 1 Thing Hurt Vaxart?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) has been involved in the coronavirus vaccine race since the beginning. All of this means there is one big problem for Vaxart right now. Vaxart's biggest problem is the time it's taking the company to bring its candidate through development to commercialization.

  • Spirit Airlines Stock Soars As JetBlue Launches Hostile Takeover Bid at $30 Per Share

    "JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company said of its $3.2 billion takeover bid.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy During the Tech Sell-Off

    Investors have herded to value stocks and safer assets of late in response to rising interest rates, historically high inflation levels, and fears connected to the war between Russia and Ukraine. The market may continue to face downward pressure for the foreseeable future; however, that doesn't mean we should postpone buying stocks for the time being. Let's examine three promising growth stocks today that could generate fortunes for investors down the road.