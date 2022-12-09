Nucor Calls for Reform at the World Trade Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) applauds United States Trade Representative Ambassador Tai, General Counsel Peisch and the entire Biden Administration for their commitment to ensuring the long-term viability of the domestic steel industry and opposition to the recent World Trade Organization (WTO) panel decision.

Nucor fully supports the U.S. government's opposition to the recent WTO panel decision that the Section 232 measures on steel imports violate U.S. WTO commitments. Section 232 measures on steel were implemented to protect the national security of the United States and are helping to strengthen the American steel supply chain after being hollowed out by years of global excess capacity and unfair trade.

For years, the U.S. government has recognized that the WTO dispute settlement system often overreaches in its findings and infringes on U.S. sovereignty. The WTO system has allowed non-market economies like China and other countries to exploit the global trading order by building massive, high-polluting excess capacity at the expense of market-based manufacturers around the world. It is time to fundamentally rethink the global trading system to ensure that it is based on fair trade and environmentally friendly production processes.

"The WTO's recent decision is one more example of overreaching and further undermines the legitimacy of the WTO dispute settlement system. Reform of this broken system is long overdue," said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation.

