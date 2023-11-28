Nucor Insiders Sold US$13m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Nucor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Leon Topalian, for US$3.3m worth of shares, at about US$168 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$161. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Nucor insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Nucor Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Nucor insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$231m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Nucor Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Nucor insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Nucor, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nucor. For example - Nucor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

