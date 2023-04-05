U.S. markets closed

Nucor Invites You to Join Its First Quarter of 2023 Conference Call on the Web

PR Newswire
·1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) first quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2023, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on April 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


What:

Nucor's First Quarter of 2023 Conference Call





When:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 20, 2023





Where:

https://app.webinar.net/P4b0mPgQXAD or at https://nucor.com/





How:

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above





Archive:

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

