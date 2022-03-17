U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,411.67
    +53.81 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,480.76
    +417.66 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,614.78
    +178.23 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.02
    +34.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.67
    +8.63 (+9.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +32.70 (+1.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.85 (+3.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1095
    +0.0060 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5990
    -0.1590 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,727.54
    -536.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.48
    -1.79 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Nucor Named General Motors Supplier of the Year for the Fourth Year in a Row

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NUE
    Watchlist

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year for the fourth straight year. In addition, Nucor received the GM Overdrive Award for our partnership with GM on Econiq™, the world's first line of net-zero carbon steel products at scale. Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive the Supplier of the Year Award.

"On behalf of Nucor's almost 30,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for recognizing our company with these awards. We value our relationship with GM, and I am proud of our team's success in meeting GM's product needs amid tight steel supplies last year," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "In addition, Nucor and GM's sustainability goals are closely aligned, and we continue to work in partnership on new opportunities and innovations like Econiq."

The Supplier of the Year Award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. This is the 30th year GM has honored suppliers with the Supplier of the Year Award.

The Overdrive Award is given to suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships. GM has a strong focus on sustainability with a goal of net-zero carbon emissions from their supply base, and Nucor is better positioned than any other steel supplier to help them reach this goal.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-named-general-motors-supplier-of-the-year-for-the-fourth-year-in-a-row-301505291.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Stocks turn higher, oil has biggest day since November 2020

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the sector action, as well as the market action in Nasdaq leaders and volatility levels.

  • How To Play The Biggest Commodity Supply Squeeze In History

    Metals prices are breaking records left and right, and one Canadian miner looks poised to take advantage of what might go down in history as the biggest commodity supply squeeze of all time

  • AUXICO REPORTS THORIUM EXTRACTION RESULTS ON RARE EARTH CONCENTRATES FROM TIN TAILINGS , MASSANGANA PROJECT, BRAZIL

    Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to provide the results of the metallurgical testing done on the samples from the Massangana project located in the state of Rondonia, Brazil. The Massangana properties cover an area of 18,000 hectares and have been the object of important tin production over the last 100 years. The Massangana project contains 30 million tonnes of tailings, as estimated by a study titled 'Investigation of tin and tantalum ores from the Rondonia Tin Province, nor

  • S&P 500 Extends Rally, Up Nearly 5% for the Week

    U.S. stock indexes rose the day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018. Oil soared as the market’s focus returned to the Ukraine war.

  • Concert Stock Looks Ready to Topple Several Layers of Resistance

    A historically bullish signal is flashing on the charts for LYV

  • Why the Church of England is leading an exodus from Russia

    As Russian shells began their onslaught on Ukraine, those responsible for the Church of England’s £12.9bn investment portfolio were quick to act.

  • Vacasa Is On Top Now But Competition Is Coming

    The overwhelming feeling one gets after listening to property manager Vacasa’s maiden earnings call as a public company is that it has tons of room for expansion, and that its competition in North America is relatively weak for now. In the call to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial performance, Matt Roberts, the […]

  • Radio Silence on Russia Debt Payments Keeps Default Risk in Play

    (Bloomberg) -- As the deadline for coupon payments on Russia’s dollar bonds drew to a close Wednesday, there were no signs that holders of the debt had received their cash.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to Ukrain

  • BOJ’s Kuroda Vows to Stick With Stimulus After Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says monetary stim

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

  • Crypto Miner Hut 8 Reports Surprise Q4 Loss

    The miner's Q4 revenue was in line with expectations, while EBITDA missed estimates.

  • Daily Gold News: Thursday, Mar. 17 – Gold Price Bounces After the Fed Release

    Gold is 0.9% higher this morning, as it is trading closer to the $1,950 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Federal Reserve expected to raise rates

    It would be the first rate hike since 2018 as the central bank looks to rein in inflation.

  • DOGE and SHIB Finish Strongly as Broader Market Responds to the FED

    DOGE and SHIB find strong support from the broader crypto market on Wednesday. Avoiding the 50-day EMAs will be key for another breakout day ahead.

  • China Stocks Rocket As Officials Signal An End To Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese stocks surged Wednesday to their best day since 2008 as government officials signaled its regulatory crackdown could end soon.

  • NortonLifeLock's $8 billion acquisition hits 'surprising' speed bump with British regulators

    NortonLifeLock has received nearly all the regulatory approvals it needs to buy its competitor Avast, but British regulators said they might need to conduct a more thorough investigation into the deal as it may harm competitiveness. Investors pushed NortonLifeLock shares sharply lower on the news.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.

  • Lyft to charge 55 cents as fuel surcharge due to rising gas prices

    Companies hiring gig workers have started imposing these surcharges as drivers on social media protest about high gas prices due to Western sanctions on Russia, a major oil producer. The fuel surcharge policy kicks in starting next week and will stay in place for at least 60 days, Lyft said, adding that the money will go directly to drivers. The move mirrors that of rival Uber, which said its customers would have to pay a surcharge of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip.

  • BOE Hikes Rate to Pre-Covid Level But Tempers Policy Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusThe Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the t