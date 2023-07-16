Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nucor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.32 = US$9.1b ÷ (US$32b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Nucor has an ROCE of 32%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nucor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nucor Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Nucor. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 32%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 114% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Nucor thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Nucor has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Nucor and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

