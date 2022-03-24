U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.50
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,369.00
    +119.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,531.00
    +84.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.20
    +9.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.99
    -0.94 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.20
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.43 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0600 (+2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    23.37
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3179
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8930
    +0.7800 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,851.76
    +582.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.80
    +20.20 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.37
    +9.74 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

NUDESTIX APPOINTS ROBERT BEREDO AS BRAND'S FIRST CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

·3 min read

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NUDESTIX announces today that the brand has appointed Robert Beredo as Global Chief Digital Officer of Nudestix. In this newly created role, Beredo, an esteemed industry veteran, referred to as a 'digital unicorn' is tasked with developing and driving digital and e-commerce vision for both Nudestix and Nudeskin as well as delivering sustainable topline growth. In his previous roles, Beredo has held the positions of Global Chief Digital Officer at L'Oreal Canada as well as over a decade of experience in Digital Strategy in the telecommunications field.

Robert Beredo
Robert Beredo

Robert Beredo prides himself on leading with purpose, building culture, and being a transformational leader with a performance-driven approach. This vision aligns with Nudestix's continued mission to provide clean beauty and skincare to the global community, while keeping sustainability, impact, and diversity and inclusion at the forefront of all product and brand development. Nudestix was built on the premise of minimalist, multi-tasking makeup and skincare enhancing your features to feel like the best version of yourself inside and out; a vision that permeates through all business touchpoints including the internal team, product development and innovation, influencer and creator partnerships, omni-channel customer experience, and consumer facing activations.

Under Beredo's direction, Nudestix and Nudeskin look forward to delivering world-class consumer experiences to our global customers, implementing an elevated digital, e-commerce and omni-channel strategy across both brands.

World renowned for its collection of best-selling makeup and skincare, Nudestix offers a wide range of multi-tasking sticks for eyes, lips, and cheeks, as well as a range of efficacious and naturally derived skincare products under its sister brand, Nudeskin. Nudestix and Nudeskin products are gluten-free, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates and with vegan options, all housed in eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable packaging.

"Nudestix is committed to our e-commerce hypergrowth and digital evolution by providing the ultimate brand experience to our digitally native community. This starts with the best-in-class digital leadership and vision that Robert Beredo can bring to our executive team as Global Chief Digital Officer." – Jenny Frankel, Founder

"The Nudestix founders have built a beautiful brand with a strong community, putting the consumer first in everything they do. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead the digital transformation and e-commerce acceleration for Nudestix. Bringing best-in-class consumer experiences through leveraging the power of data, modernizing digital services for our consumers, and unlocking the potential of innovation will propel Nudestix forward in a digital-first world." – Robert Beredo, Global Chief Digital Officer

Since launching in 2014, Nudestix has been awarded WWD Best Prestige Beauty Brand (2015), CEW Best New Indie Brand (2015), LinkedIn Top Startups: 15 Companies on The Rise (2021), Forbes Top 30 and 30, along with over twenty top tier global beauty product awards across it's categories of multi-tasking cheek sticks (Nudies), complexion, eyes, lips, and skincare.

About Nudestix
NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don't appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive, and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

Contact: NUDESTIX@behrmanpr.com

Nudestix logo (PRNewsfoto/NUDESTIX)
Nudestix logo (PRNewsfoto/NUDESTIX)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nudestix-appoints-robert-beredo-as-brands-first-chief-digital-officer-301509745.html

SOURCE NUDESTIX

